A strong second quarter and just enough defense down the stretch enabled the Laramie High girls basketball team to notch a 53-50 win against Campbell County.
It was a quick turnaround at the LHS main Gym in the early afternoon Saturday after a tough loss to Thunder Basin the night before.
After a low-scoring first quarter, and down by one at 9-8, the Lady Plainsmen outscored the Lady Camels 19-9 by virtue of starting the second period with an 11-0 run for a 27-18 advantage at halftime.
“I am impressed with the way the girls showed up and were mentally tough,” Laramie coach Terrance Reese said. “After last night, that was a tough loss to be honest. But we started off well and Campbell County is a good team. For Laramie to get a win against a Gillette school, that means a lot to us.”
It was a complete team effort from beginning to end for Laramie (10-6 overall, 3-2 East) with eight players scoring points, led by double-figure production from sophomore Addison Forry (15 points) and senior Morgan Jensen (11).
Laramie junior Ruby Dorrell, after turning an ankle on Friday night, had another scare when she tweaked her knee with under 20 seconds left in the third quarter as the Plainsmen took a 38-26 lead into the fourth. But she returned to the court not long after.
“I was pumped, and kind of nervous. But once I got in all the butterflies go away,” said Dorrell, who finished with seven points. “(Campbell County) is a very aggressive team and knows how to play post defense very well, so you have to work a lot harder.”
Campbell County (6-10, 2-3) scored in single digits for the first three quarters, but rallied for 24 points in the final frame to close the gap to three points in the final 20 seconds.
Junior Madison Robertson led the Camels with a game-high 20 points, aided by hitting four of the team’s 3-pointers thoughout the contest. Junior Millie Riss scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and junior Raimi Hladky had seven of her 11 points during the late rally.
“(Gillette) has some athletes and can shoot the ball,” Reese said. “We weren’t doing a good job in our transition defense and getting back. But our girls buckled down, and we played man (defense) and got after them, which is kind of our mentality — to get after people.”
Campbell County, down 53-50 with 12.5 seconds left, had an inbounds pass deflected by Forry out of bounds and the Camels called a timeout with 4.4 on the clock to draw up one more chance. But the stifling man defense Reese mentioned kept Campbell County from getting a final shot up.