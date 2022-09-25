LARAMIE — The Lady Plainsmen volleyball squad competed in the large Casper Volleyball Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The mid-season invite serves as a bit of a preview at the Ford Wyoming Center, which is the venue the state tournaments are played at the end of the season.
During Friday’s pool play, LHS swept Big Horn (25-12, 25-11), Riverton (25-21, 25-13) and Campbell County (25-20, 25-18).
“We felt good coming into this weekend with ball control and we are happy to have swept all three teams,” said LHS sophomore Savanna Steiert in a results email to WyoSports. She led the team with 25 total kills in the three matches.
Sophomore Michon Sailors added 18 kills and freshman Tessa Dodd chipped in 12 as junior Maddy Stucky distributed the offense for 58 assists.
“We played very good together (Friday), and played attention to detail with everything during the three matches,” Sailors said.
Defensively, senior libero led with 28 digs, followed by Steiert’s 19 and junior Sidnie Study’s 17.
“We were really connected on the court and it really showed how we’ve developed from the start of the season,” Study said.
On Saturday, LHS (14-5 overall) played in the Gold Bracket and beat Cheyenne East 25-17, 25-19 before losing to Kelly Walsh 25-21, 25-19.
SWIMMING AND DIVINGThe Lady Plainsmen swimmers and divers split a pair of duals in Casper on Friday before continuing on the road to compete in the Sheridan Invitational on Saturday.
LHS won 152-25 against Natrona and came up just short 96-89 to Kelly Walsh after winning five of the 12 events.
The Lady Plainsmen took first and second in two events. In the 500-yard freestyle it was seniors Maya Peterson (first, 6:01.51) and Kenna Davis (second, 6:05.64). In the 100 backstroke, it was juniors Michelle Shoales (first, 1:05.83) and Braley Smith (second, 1:08.34). Peterson also won the 200 individual medley in 2:27.28.
Other event wins for LHS were senior Ashlyn Mathis (2:00.21) in the 200 free and sophomore Rowyn Birdsley (222.90 points) in diving. Also of note, senior Therese Richardson was runner-up in the 50 free (26.74) and 100 butterfly (1:07.97).
At the Sheridan Invitational, LHS was runner-up among the six teams with 239 points. Central won with 26 and Kelly Walsh was third at 184.
Mathes won the 200 free (2:15.56) and 400 free (4:53.44), and Shoales was third in the 400 free (5:04.33).
Birdsley was third in diving at 379.30, and a pair of LHS relay teams also were third. Smith, Richardson, Shoales and Mathes, in that order, clocked in at 2:02.25 in the 200 free relay. Mathes, Shoales, Davis and Peterson finished in 4:25.21 in the 400 free relay.
CROSS-COUNTRYThe LHS cross-country teams competed in a regionally popular meet on Friday at the Rapid City Area Schools High School Invitational.
The field included many teams from South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming with 152 runners for the varsity boys race and 134 for girls varsity.
The Plainsmen placed second out of 19 teams with a low of 83 points. Bismarck (North Dakota) won the boys team title with 61. The Lady Plainsmen were 10th out of 17 teams with 234. Sioux Falls Christian (South Dakota) won with 37.
The Plainsmen placed five runners in the top 28, led by junior Dominic Eberle when he was eighth in 16 minutes, 38.99 seconds. Senior Meyer Smith cracked the top 10 when he clocked in at 16:47.48 for 10th.
Also posting top results for the LHS boys were sophomore Jack Voos (15th, 17:02.72), senior Cooper Kaligis (22nd, 17:21.90) and sophomore Gideon Moore (28th, 17:33.77).
Three Lady Plainsmen finished in the top 35. They were led by junior Addison Forry, who was 11th in 19:44.99. The next two were junior Leah Schabron (31st, 20:52.85) and freshman Libbie Roesler (35th, 21:00.30)