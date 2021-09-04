The Laramie High volleyball team began with pool play Friday for the first day of the Gillette Invitational.
After a first-match bye, the Lady Plainsmen improved to 7-0 on the season with two wins and kept its unbeaten streak going, dating back to all of last season.
LHS defeated Glenrock with identical 25-10 scores, led by Alexis Stucky’s nine kills, 10 assists and three aces. Maddy Stucky chipped in with 14 assists and Taylor Tyser and Anna Sell led defensively with eight and six digs, respectively.
“We took some really great swings and our serving was on point,” Teagan Bluemel said.
Anna Gailin had five kiils, Morgann Jensen recorded two kills and five digs and Noel Jensen had three kills and two digs.
The Lady Plainsmen then had a similar outing against Big Horn with a 25-11, 25-10 win.
Alexis Stucky had 10 kills and eight assists, Maddy Stucky notched 14 assists to go with a pair of aces and Morgann Jensen had three kills, a block and three digs. Halley Feezer added six kills and five digs.
“The team had a great pass-and-serve game and we were able to run our offense very well,” LHS coach Jill Stucky said. “Our hitters took some really aggressive swings and it was an overall good team win.”
The Lady Plainsmen will next play in a bracket format today, which will be separated into gold, silver and bronze brackets.
TENNIS
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen tennis teams split a pair of duals earlier this week at Cheyenne East.
The LHS boys (4-1) swept the Thunderbirds on Tuesday; the LHS girls (2-3) were swept by the Lady T-Birds.
The Plainsmen won all their matches in two sets by significant margins, with only one set that last for a 6-3 score.
The longest battle for both teams was at No. 1 doubles for the Lady Plainsmen when Ruby Dorrell and Morgan Moore lost to East’s Sydney O’Brien and Finley Kastens 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
LHS Senior Day will be celebrated today when the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen host Rock Springs at 10 a.m. and Green River at 2 p.m.