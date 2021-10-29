LARAMIE — The quest to defend a state championship begins this weekend at the Class 4A East Regional Tournament for the Laramie High volleyball team.
The Lady Plainsmen enter the conference tourney with the No. 2 seed with a 26-2 overall record and will begin at 2:30 p.m. against No. 7 Cheyenne Central (7-21) at Campbell County High in Gillette. The tourney also serves as state tournament qualification — win two matches before losing two matches — as well as state seeding.
Kelly Walsh (26-3) is the No. 1 seed after beating the Lady Plainsmen 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24 two weeks ago in Laramie.
“It was perfect timing to have an eye-opener,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “It made us practice much harder and with a purpose and with a plan of how to move forward and continue to get better by stepping up into a whole other gear.”
Jill Stucky is in her fourth season as the program’s head coach. She also coached LHS from 2013-14 before moving up from an assistant role to head coach in 2020 when former head coach Becky Baker became an assistant coach at her alma mater for the University of Wyoming.
“We are heading into the postseason and our roster is healthy, focused and the girls are passionate about volleyball — still loving the game,” Jill Stucky said. “They are hungry right now and really, really want to win.”
A big part of Laramie’s confidence can also attributed to the players being back to their normal positions and rotation after the return of reigning Gatorade player of the year senior Alexis Stucky. She has already committed to play at Florida, which is currently ranked No. 23 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) national poll.
Alexis Stucky left the team this fall to join the USA Volleyball U18 team as a setter for practice and to compete at the Fédéracion Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) U18 World Championships from Sept. 20-29 in Durango, Mexico. USA won the bronze medal against Serbia, while Russia was world champions and Italy runner-up.
“The regular season was a tough one this year because I had to try so many different lineups with Alexis leaving us for almost three weeks, which was 10 matches (for LHS) actually,” Jill Stucky said. “I had to find different lineups to find ways to win while our impact player was gone.
“When (Alexis) came back to us, it was almost like starting over again. There were ups and downs figuring out who would be the passer, the blocker, setting and who will be our offense. It was crazy stress, but I’m really proud of how the team picked up the responsibility and accepted their roles. They were able to just play and not worry about it.”
What was once viewed as a significant detriment for the Lady Plainsmen became a silver lining as the players adjusted to adversity and become more versatile in Alexis Stucky’s absence.
“Our left-side hitters got really good playing on the right side and vice versa,” Jill Stucky said. “Our defensive specialist (senior Halley Feezer) had to play a little bit on the front row, and now she is back at the libero position. Everybody has played different positions this year and our ball control has improved because of it.”
In addition to Alexis Stucky and Feezer, other key contributors on the varsity roster include seniors Anna Gatlin, Teagan Bluemel, Ireland Earl and Morgann Jensen; juniors Taylor Tyser, Emily Gardner and Kodi Johnson; sophomores Anna Sell, Maddy Stucky and Noel Jensen; and freshman Savanna Steiert.
With a well-balanced offense for multiple hitting options backed up by a stout defense, most of the preparation this week for the postseason focused on scoring points from denials at the net.
“We have been working hard about our side of the net, especially with blocking being a big deal for us,” Jill Stucky said. “We have great passers and people who can take great swings, but if we can score points with more blocking, that will be huge for Laramie volleyball. We spent the last three days working on our blockers versus three hitters coming out on the ends by using good footwork and good techniques with our hands. Then the defense has to set up around them for digs and transition to our offense.
“We also worked on a few of the opposing team’s tendencies and working on closing those blocks toward those tendencies.”