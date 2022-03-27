LARAMIE — The defenses looked like they’ve been playing for a couple of months, not a couple of weeks.
Organization, communication, marking opposing players and field assignments highlighted a Laramie High girls soccer 1-0 win against Sheridan Saturday afternoon at Deti Stadium.
The game-winning goal was on a direct free kick in the 66th minute after sophomore Chloe Whisenant was fouled by a Lady Broncs player. Junior Alexia Lucero lined the ball up from 34-yards out in the middle of the field and struck an arching mid-high shot that just bounced off the diving, outstretched hands of Sheridan senior goalkeeper Libby Gardner and settled in the right portion of the netting.
“You have to capitalize on those because you don’t get those very often — take the opportunity, put it on frame and hope it goes in like when a teammate crosses it in,” Lucero said. “It was a defensive game. We had to take our chances for a goal, and it was very relieving when it went in.”
Laramie (5-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A East Conference) had to first withstand the pressure from Sheridan, especially in the first 20 minutes that also featured temperatures in the low 60s and a stiff 20 mph breeze out of the West across the field.
Sheridan (2-2, 1-1) attacked Laramie’s side of the field right from the start. The effort resulted in four corner kicks and four shots, including a 35-yard direct free kick from senior Ellie Williams that clanged off the crossbar.
The Lady Plainsmen settled down a bit in the final 20 minutes before the break to control more possessions. But the effort was not enough to deter a chat about halftime adjustments from second-year Laramie coach Justine Tydings.
“We were giving up some easy pick-off passes and we weren’t possessing super well by kind of turning into defenders,” Tydings said. “So we talked about that, and it was a nice change in the second half.”
Sheridan outshot Laramie 9-6 overall and 5-4 on goal with Lady Plainsman sophomore keeper Mckenna Barham making stopping the shots on frame and stymieing several other dangerous opportunities by the Lady Broncs.
“I have to give a big shout out to our back four,” Barham said. “They worked really, really hard and any shots that were given to me were either deflected or easier for me to handle because of their defense.”
Sheridan tallied six corners to Laramie’s two with the Lady Plainsmen’s first set play in the corner not until the 51st minute. It was also a relatively clean game with seven fouls for the Lady Broncs and eight for the Lady Plainsmen with no player being shown a card.
“Laramie is a fine program and we’ve battled the last two years for that key position for the regional tournament,” veteran Sheridan coach Kevin Rizer said. “They have a great coach, great kids and play the game right. It’s nice to see and always a battle. You never know which way it’s going to go and sometimes (a team) can get that one opportunity and win.
“(Our team) played the best game so far this season — connected, looking to be dynamic in their movement and played well defensively. It’s the nature of soccer when you play well and suffer a 1-0 defeat. But we see the season as a series of processes. … What can we get better at? What can we learn from this?”
Tydings added: “Hat’s off to Sheridan as they are always organized, well-coached and work tremendously hard. Our kids battled too by owning each position, battled and there were close plays on both sides, but we persevered.”
Plainsmen beat Sheridan
The fifth-ranked Plainsmen soccer team completed a successful road trip with a 2-1 win at fourth-ranked Sheridan Saturday, a day after beating Campbell County by the same score.
The northern swing is not the easiest to come back from with two wins, particularly at the start the Class 4A East Conference slate.
“I was proud of how our team competed and was able to come away with the win after losing several players to injuries during the game,” fourth-year Plainsmen coach Anne Moore said in an email to WyoSports. “Our senior leadership in the back with Landon Smith, and midfield play from Christian Smith, Cameron Hoberg, Landon Whisenant and Jackson Sweckard carried our team to victory. It was truly a team effort with quality minutes from our bench.”
Christian Smith gave the Plainsmen (4-1 overall, 2-0 East) an early 1-0 lead when he was assisted by Hoberg and fired a shot just outside the 18-yard box into the far post upper-corner of the goal.
The Broncs tied the contest soon after the break on a goal from Colson Coon.
Moore said the second half became much more physical with Sheridan (3-1, 1-1) collecting three yellow cards and Laramie had two.
The game-winner was in the 57th minute after Laramie’s Paulo Mellizo was taken down in the box and Hoberg converted the penalty kick.