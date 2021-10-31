LARAMIE — The Laramie High volleyball team flipped the script on Kelly Walsh Saturday to win the Class 4A East Regional Tournament in Gillette.
The Lady Plainsmen (29-2) will begin their defense of a state championship as the No. 1 seed from the East at next week’s state tournament in Casper.
Laramie and Kelly Walsh (28-4), which entered the tourney as the regional top seed after the dust settled on a regular season, had another classic match-up in the championship game at Campbell County High. The Lady Plainsmen won this battle 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15. More information and LHS individual stats for the final match were not available before the Boomerang’s press time Saturday night.
Senior Morgann Jensen set the tone for Laramie in the opening quarterfinal match Friday against No. 7 Cheyenne Central when she led the Lady Plainsmen with 13 kills and tallied six of the team’s 12 service aces. Laramie beat the Lady Indians 25-13, 25-11, 25-16 to advance to the semifinals
“This was a great starting match at regionals to get us in our groove for the remaining matches,” Jensen said.
Senior Alexis Stucky notched a double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs to go with her three aces. Sophomore Maddy Stucky distributed the offense for 32 assists and chipped in for five kills and four digs.
“We really played well together,” Maddy Stucky said. “We pushed hard to get the ball to our middles and our service game was strong to help us win.”
Senior Halley Feezer and junior Taylor Tyser added nine and eight digs, respectfully, with sophomore Anna Sell notched seven digs.
“Our passers kept us in system and we managed to take aggressive swings out of the middle,” LHS coach Jill Stucky said. “We also had a good serving game.”
The Lady Plainsmen played Cheyenne East in the semifinals and kept the momentum going with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-13 win.
“(It was) a really solid win,” said Alexis Stucky, who recorded 17 kills and 10 digs against the Lady T-Birds. “We passed really well and it allowed us to be super balanced.”
Senior Anna Gatlin added eight kills, followed by Maddy Stucky’s six, Morgann Jensen’s four, freshman Savanna Steiert’s three and Noel Jensen’s two. Maddy Stucky has 30 assists.
“We played well together,” Sell said. “We took advantage of the holes in East’s defense and were able to convert.”
In addition to Alexis Stucky, Feezer and Tyser also had 10 digs to lead LHS defensively. The Lady Plainsmen also six players record a block, led by three from Gatlin.
“We were very efficient and blocked very well (against East),” Jill Stucky said. “We took care of business and punched our ticket to state.”
The four teams that advanced to state won two matches before losing two in addition to deciding the seeds.
ROCK RIVER
The Rock River volleyball team’s season came to an end Friday at the Class 1A East Regional Tournament in Buffalo.
The Lady Longhorns (15-12 overall) were competitive in every set representing the South’s No. 2 seed, but the match losses kept them from advancing further.
Rock River lost against North No. 3 Hulett 25-16, 25-23, 26-24 and South No. 4 Lingle-Fort Laramie 25-20, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23).