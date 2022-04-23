LARAMIE — Two of the top high school boys soccer teams in the East Conference put on quite a show Friday night at Deti Stadium.
Although the scoreboard didn’t exactly light up with goals, just about all other aspects of the game was filled with action from end line to end line as third-ranked Laramie beat fifth-ranked Sheridan 2-0 to complete the sweep against Sheridan.
The Plainsmen (9-1 overall, 7-0 East) remained undefeated in league play with their seventh straight victory, the Broncs (7-2, 5-2) snapped a four-game winning streak. Laramie also won 2-1 on March 26 in Sheridan by virtue of a late penalty kick.
“I think it’s been a while since we’ve swept Sheridan away and home,” LHS coach Anne Moore said. “Usually the Gillette-Sheridan trip is a tough swing and a long trip.
“We didn’t have a great game (Tuesday) against Central. We were a bit slow and our pace wasn’t what it has been in the past. So we really stepped up in practice to move the ball quicker and create opportunities by finishing the crossing passes and we were pleased to score off those crosses.”
The Broncs had an early scoring opportunity in the battle for first place in the conference when senior Kaden Bateson fired in a long free kick that was punched away by Plainsman senior goalkeeper Talon Luckie. But the ball was re-directed off the high hands of a Laramie defender for a penalty kick in the eighth minute. Sheridan sophomore Dane Steel’s penalty kick was low and outside of the right post, giving Laramie a lift by keeping the game scoreless.
The momentum carried over to the 14th minute for LHS when senior Christian Smith buried an unassisted goal from about 30 yards out with a shot that was mid-high and into the left portion of the netting.
“That was huge,” Smith said. “In the last meeting, we only won because of a PK (penalty kick). So to score that early was a good success to build on the game going forward. It put everyone in a good mood to keep battling.”
Sheridan countered with five shots, four of those on goal for the rest of the first half but was still down 1-0 at the halftime break because of a swarming Plainsmen defense.
“They really stepped up,” said Luckie, who had six saves on shots on frame for the shutout. “This game (against Sheridan) is always a really great battle, so when the defense steps up it’s impossible to get back there. I loved it, and they worked their tails off to keep it secure back there.”
LHS senior Jackson Sweckard and sophomore Karson Busch hooked up for a late insurance score when Sweckard assisted Busch for a goal in the 63rd minute.
“He just crossed it from the corner, and I trapped it and brought it down to hit it in the corner of the goal,” Busch said. “It was a huge goal to pick up the energy and seal the game.”
Outside of the goal differential, the offensive stats were rather even with 11 shots (six on goal) for Sheridan compared to 12 shots (six on goal) for Laramie; two corner kicks for Sheridan; and five set plays from the corner for Laramie.
Mother Nature also flexed her muscles with a dramatic change during the contest.
At kickoff, it was 57 degrees with a 19 mph wind out of the northwest and rain showers dancing around the area. By the final whistle, the temperature dropped to 44 degrees, and the wind picked up to 28 mph to lower the chill to 33 degrees.
The Plainsmen are next scheduled to host Campbell County at noon today, weather permitting.