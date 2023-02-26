CASPER — If it wasn’t for tough luck, Laramie would have had no luck in the medal round at the Class 4A boys state wrestling tournament Saturday afternoon at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
The Plainsmen dropped all three bouts by five combined points.
Junior 145-pounder Dakota Ledford had his third-place bout decided by a questionable escape call as time expired. Thunder Basin’s Lance Streifel started the final period on the bottom of the referee’s position, and fought off all of Ledford’s attempts to tilt him.
Streifel looked like he was nearing a reversal as time was running out, but the referee signaled a one-point escape around the time expired.
“It didn’t look like there was separation, but our other coach went and talked to the referee, and he said there was,” Laramie coach Stuart Brinkman said.
Ledford — a two-time state runner-up — took a 2-0 lead with a takedown with 11 seconds remaining in the first period. Streifel evened the score 2-2 with a takedown with 13 seconds left in the second. Streifel shot for a double-leg, but Ledford stopped him. Streifel was able to get the points by keeping his momentum going and driving Ledford to the mat.
Junior Trenten Hubbs dropped his 152-pound fifth-place match to Kelly Walsh’s William Alt 7-5.
Alt led 2-1 after the first period, and started the second on bottom. He got a reversal and three-point near-fall late in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.
Hubbs got back into the match with a reversal early in the third, and closed the deficit to 7-5 after a two-point near fall. He wasn’t able to get any closer.
Sophomore Caden Polson (113 pounds) fell behind Cheyenne Central Isael Beal 2-0 midway after surrendering a reversal midway through the second. Polson knotted the score with a reversal of his own to go into the third tied 2-2.
Polson opted to start the third period on bottom, and Beal pulled ahead 4-2 with a two-point near-fall with 1 minute, 7 seconds remaining. Polson tied the match 4-4 with a reversal just eight seconds later.
Beal grabbed the 6-4 win with a reversal of his own with 37 seconds remaining.
“Those guys wrestled really tough, but they’ve got to go into that round looking to win instead of being happy they’re medaling,” Brinkman said.
The Plainsmen finished 10th in the team standings with 57.5 points. Sheridan won with 260, followed by Thunder Basin at 247.5 for second and Star Valley with 215 at third. Brinkman thought his team would have fared better, but is encouraged about the future of a program with no seniors competing at state.
Junior Liam Knerr (120) and sophomore Jamison Bade (220) both lost one match before of the medal round. Bade was eliminated from the tournament with a 3-1 loss to Jackson Hole junior Kaden Neild in sudden-death overtime. Neild went on to place sixth.
“We have a lot of guys who are first- and second-year wrestlers who were thrown in here,” Brinkman said. “Only a couple didn’t get at least one win this weekend. For guys who are pretty much rookies to get their first state tournament under their belts and get a win is awesome.
“Now, they believe they can win and they can grow from this next year.”