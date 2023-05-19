Laramie senior Adrien Calderon competes in the boys pole vault at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Calderon placed third in the event with a vault of 14 feet, 3 inches.
Laramie senior Cooper Kaligis competes in the boys 4x800-meter relay at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Kaligis joined teammates Dominic Eberle, Flynn Arnold, and Meyer Smith to place second in the event with a time of 8 minutes, 4.09 seconds.
Laramie senior Meyer Smith runs the anchor leg in the boys 4x800-meter relay at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Smith joined teammates Dominic Eberle, Flynn Arnold and Cooper Kaligis to place second in the event with a time of 8 minutes, 4.09 seconds.
Laramie senior Adrien Calderon competes in the boys pole vault at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Calderon placed third in the event with a vault of 14 feet, 3 inches.
Kirk Miller/For WyoSports
Laramie senior Cooper Kaligis competes in the boys 4x800-meter relay at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Kaligis joined teammates Dominic Eberle, Flynn Arnold, and Meyer Smith to place second in the event with a time of 8 minutes, 4.09 seconds.
Kirk Miller/For WyoSports
Laramie senior Meyer Smith runs the anchor leg in the boys 4x800-meter relay at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Smith joined teammates Dominic Eberle, Flynn Arnold and Cooper Kaligis to place second in the event with a time of 8 minutes, 4.09 seconds.
CASPER — Christopher Gonzales made the last meet of his high school career his best.
The Laramie High senior toss the discus 149 feet, 7 inches to finish second at the Class 4A state track and field meet Friday morning at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. That toss also marked a personal best.
“I feel like I definitely could have thrown further, but I really shouldn’t complain because I got a (personal best) by about a foot, and I got second place,” Gonzales said. “That throw felt really good as soon as I released it.”
Cheyenne Central junior Hadyn Fleming claimed the state title with a mark of 164 feet.
Gonzales’ performance Friday was what he has come to expect of himself during a strong senior campaign. He bested himself nearly every week, and improved by nearly 20 feet from his junior season.
“I was a lot better this year, and was really steady all season,” Gonzales said. “I put in a lot of hard work in the weight room over the past year, and I could tell that helped me quite a bit.”
Gonzales wasn’t the only Plainsmen senior who went out with a bang Friday.
Adrien Calderon cleared 14-3 to capture third in pole vault. It took a few runs for Calderon to notch his first miss.
“I’ve been getting 14 (feet) consistently at the end of this season,” Calderon said. “I was going higher and higher and getting closer to that 15 mark in practice.
“Everything was super smooth and felt good. I felt the fatigue coming in with my first miss and really struggled with 14-6.”
Rock Springs junior Maddix Blazovich won the pole vault title at 15-6 before taking three shots at tying the overall state record of 16-0½. Natrona County sophomore Kavin Hoff was the state runner-up (15-3).
Laramie senior Meyer Smith finished eighth in the 800-meter run (1 minute, 58.74 seconds). Smith closed the day by helping the Plainsmen’s 4x800 relay team place second. Dominic Eberle, Cooper Kaligis and Flynn Arnold joined Smith on the squad that finished in 8:04:09.
Laramie’s boys are third in the team standings with 45 points heading into the final day. Natrona County leads the field with 57 points, while Cheyenne Central is second (51).
The Lady Plainsmen are 15th in the team standings with one point through two days of competition.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.