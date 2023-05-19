CASPER — Christopher Gonzales made the last meet of his high school career his best.

The Laramie High senior toss the discus 149 feet, 7 inches to finish second at the Class 4A state track and field meet Friday morning at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. That toss also marked a personal best.


