CASPER — The Laramie boys have gone from fighting to keep their season alive to playing for the Class 4A state championship.

The Plainsmen (15-13) shot 21-for-37 (56.8%) from the floor, including an 11-of-18 mark (61.1%) from behind the 3-point line to beat Cody 67-44 in the semifinals Friday night at the Wyoming Center in Casper.


