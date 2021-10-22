The final week of the regular season for Class 4A football usually comes with numerous scenarios for qualifying and seeding for the playoffs.
For Laramie and Cheyenne Central, both with 1-7 records, it’s quite simple: A win gets the No. 8 seed for the quarterfinals, a loss begins the offseason. The teams hook up at 6 tonight at Riske Field in Cheyenne.
The Plainsmen took care of business last Friday by picking up its first win of the season — a 42-19 win at Cheyenne South, which eliminated the Bison from playoff contention. The Indians’ lone win so far this season was 38-0 against South on Sept. 24.
“We’ve been through so much trauma and tribulation and the program has been stressed, most notably the Pablo (Zepeda) situation, losing our player to brain surgery,” first-year LHS coach Paul Ronga said. “Then we had from 15-17 players on injured reserve who could not play for a great majority of the season. There was so much going on, and there was talk about forfeiting and not being able to complete the nine-game schedule.
“So (the win) was a sense of relief, but it’s been an exhausting ordeal. I think we were kind of numb to it in a sense. The best thing to come out of it was the senior players embracing the mission and the message I put forth since the very first day. No matter what we’ve gone through, been through and put through — those guys have been working through thick and thin, just keep chopping the wood and it eventually paid off last Friday. It was sense of relief, a big sigh.”
For seven other teams above Laramie and Central in the 4A standings considering the possible scenarios and tiebreakers for seeding, a refresher from a high-level mathematics course could be useful. Especially as the top four teams play each other tonight: Rock Springs (7-1) at Cheyenne East (7-1) and Sheridan (7-1) at Thunder Basin (6-2).
“My philosophy is that this is Week One and Day One,” Ronga said. “What we started last week became the new season. If we continue to win, we continue to play. If we lose, the season is over. None of us want to see the season end or pack it in.
“So we are doing everything we can and working as hard as we can to try to extend the season and make the playoffs, which is a goal the players set out for themselves. Incredibly, after all we’ve been through, we still have a chance to achieve that goal.”
The Plainsmen qualified for the playoffs last year and lost 49-7 to eventual state champion Cheyenne East to finish 2-8 overall. Laramie missed the 4A playoffs in 2019, ending a six-year run of playing in the postseason. In 2018, Laramie (4-6) lost 37-21 to East in the quarterfinals. East then lost 21-14 in the semifinals to eventual champion Natrona.
Some other numbers
The focus for the Plainsmen this week started with No. 1, as in junior quarterback Keagan Bartlett, who wears that jersey number for the Indians.
Bartlett is a dual-threat quarterback who has done most of his damage carrying the ball for a 4A-best 121.5 yards per game (972 yards on 140 attempts) to go with a tie for the most rushing touchdowns at 12. The next closest player is Kelly Walsh senior running back Cameron Burkett (98.2 ypg, 786 total yards on 124 carries), who had a 4A single-game best effort of 245 yards on 20 carries (and three touchdowns) for a 34-24 Trojans win against Laramie on Sept. 24 in Casper.
Bartlett also is 73 of 164 for 804 yards (100.5 ypg) for seventh in 4A passing to go with five touchdowns and six interceptions.
The Plainsmen will counter with sophomore quarterback Ben Malone, who is an opposite of Bartlett of sorts with his production mostly coming in the passing game. Malone is third in 4A at 108 of 177 (61%) for 1,189 yards (148.6 ypg) in addition to eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
The top two targets for Malone have been senior Jackson Devine, who is first in 4A in catches (57) and second in yards (508 total, 63.5 ypg); and junior Adrien Calderon, who is eighth in 4A at 374 yards (46.8 ypg) on 28 catches. Both have three catches for touchdowns.
Laramie senior Talon Luckie is tied with Campbell County senior Remar Pitter as the best punter in 4A at an average of 38.6 yards per punt. Luckie has the longest in the league so far with a 71-yarder and has pinned opponents inside the 20 four times.
“Without a doubt (Central) is right up there with everybody and I have nothing but respect for every team we play — their coaches, players and program,” Ronga said. “Cheyenne Central has the leading runner in 4A and he poses a huge problem for us.
“Secondly, they are nothing like their record says they are. They are just a product of the intense and high competition in 4A. They’ve been in every one of their games and taken the top teams to the end and even the last minute. They will be just a difficult as any of the other teams we’ve played and our hands will be completely full.”