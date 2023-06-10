At 19 years old, Alexis Stucky has earned enough awards to fill an entire dorm room.

Stucky, who graduated from Laramie High in the class of 2022, just wrapped up her freshman season at the University of Florida. The 6-foot-2 setter set a new school record at UF, collecting 10 weekly awards in her first season in the Southeastern Conference, according to the school’s website.


