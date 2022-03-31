The Wyoming School of Gymnastics-Laramie girls Xcel and Optionals team competed in the Wyoming State Championships March 19-20 in Cheyenne.
The Laramie girls had 10 athletes at the state meet at various levels and divisions based on age and skill with four qualifying for an upcoming regional competition. The Xcel Gold regional meet will be May 13-15 in Aurora, Colorado.
Laramie’s Hayle Hamilton won the Junior B division all-round with 36.70 total points. She was first in the vault (9.275) and her other scores were for bars (9.325), beam (9.1) and floor (9).
Sophia Landreth competed in the Senior B division and also turned in a first place on the vault (9.05) to go with: bars (9), beam (8.5) and floor (8.2) for an all-around of 34.75.
Also in the Senior B division were Emma Henry and Emma Loseke, who joined Hamilton and Landreth for regional qualification. Henry’s scores were: vault (8.525), bars (8.675), beam (8.725), floor (8.5) and all-around (34.425). Loseke’s scores were: vault (8.6), bars (8.85), beam (8.5), floor (8.2) and all-around (34.15).
Laramie’s Katja Landreth was also in the Senior B division with scores of: vault (8.925), bars (7.775), beam (7.45), floor (8.95) and all-around (33.1).
Five Laramie athletes were in the Senior A division, led by Andrea Hererra’s second-place in the all-around (32.375). Her event scores were: vault (8.275), bars (7.4), beam (8.1) and floor (8.6). It was Hererra’s final meet as a senior at Laramie High.
Amber Burgess had a 32.925 all-around score after tallies from: vault (8.7), bars (6.55), beam (8.625) and floor (9.05).
Danica Shearer scored a 32.025 all-around after: vault (8.4), bars (7.45), beam (7.75) and floor (8.425).
Keira Gerdes tallied a 31.05 all-around with: vault (8.55), bars (6.7), beam (7.55) and floor (8.25).