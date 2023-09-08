The Laramie High football team will host a red-hot Sheridan for its home-opener Friday at Deti Stadium.
The Plainsmen are coming off a 45-0 loss to Campbell County last weekend. In the loss, Laramie lost starting center Jamison Bade to a torn MCL. There is no timetable for the junior’s return, LHS coach Paul Ronga said.
Ronga has gone back and forth between multiple sophomores on the roster to replace Bade. Kolton Denham, who replaced Bade in the game against Campbell County, is the likely player to fill that void.
Sophomore A.J Sidoreus or senior Bodie Livingston will likely handle the long snapping. Ronga said after special teams mistakes during the first two weeks, he was giving one of the two a chance.
“Back-to-back weeks, we had a snap over the punters head out of the endzone, and that is a red flag,” Ronga said. “We don’t want to give up more points on special teams, but it’s truly a game-time decision.”
Schematically on defense, Laramie (0-2) plans to work with a five-man front in attempt to slow down Sheridan’s rushing attack. Offensively, Ronga expect to run more plays from under center to lessen the loss of Bade.
There is another personnel change for the Plainsmen this week, as senior defensive end and wide receiver Tyler Ennist will make his season debut. He missed the previous two games with an injury, and Ronga hopes Ennist gives LHS more opportunities.
Despite working with an H-back and a tight end last week, Laramie was unable to materialize anything offensively. Sophomore M.J. Peterson was the leading rusher against Campbell County with three yards on two attempts.
Finding themselves down early, the Plainsmen turned to the passing game, where junior quarterback Fisher Frude completed 11-of-20 passes for 120 yards and three interceptions. Junior Max Alexander was a bright spot for the Plainsmen, hauling in six catches for 83 yards.
Defensively, LHS was unable to stop the big play. Campbell County quarterback Mason Drube had a four-touchdown night against the Plainsmen.
“Defensively, when we don’t execute our tackles, we’re in trouble,” Ronga said. “Missed tackles or inefficient tackles lead to explosive plays by our opponents, and as you saw, they scored on the fourth play of the game.
“Offensively, even though it didn’t turn into points, we almost had a 100-yard receiver. There were openings for us, we just need to capitalize better. The sacks were a huge part of our negative rushing yards. This was more of a learning game for us, and we will try to be better.”
Sheridan (2-0) is without last year’s Gatorade player of the year, Colson Coon, walked-on at Montana State University. As a result, the Broncs have changed the look of their team.
“I noticed that without Coon, what they’ve done is they’ve spread their offense out more, almost into a true shotgun look, where before, they were more of a bunch look,” Ronga said. “They would have Coon run off tackle behind a wall of blockers. So, they’re now spread out more, but they’re very deadly with how they hit you with inside runs such as the jet action and fake jet action.
“Defensively, they’re very smart. They run a 4-4-3 where they wait for you to make a mistake, and they capitalize. Just a very sound overall program year in, year out.”
The Plainsmen know they’re underdogs against a powerhouse program like Sheridan, but they are still doing what they can to make the game enjoyable for spectators. Ronga lives by the expression, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ and he’s trying to apply that philosophy to his program.
This season, the LHS band will be back in the stands in an attempt to get the Plainsmen student section involved in the action. The team has also incorporated a tunnel for players to run through as they enter the field to amplify the experience.
The team has also dressed Deti Stadium up with many different things that represent the LHS program. For the first time, each home game will feature the freshman team dressed in uniform on the sidelines, participating in pregame activities, going into the locker room and coming out through the tunnel to give the younger players the true gameday experience.
There will be approximately 70 players on the Plainsmen sideline against Sheridan.
Laramie also brought cheerleaders and the dance team back this season. At the end of the first quarter, both programs will toss souvenirs in the stands. At the end of the third quarter, the Plainsmen will host the Papa Murphy’s challenge, where two contestants throw footballs into a throwing net for a Papa Murphy’s gift card.
“This is how I want to market my team and give my army what I feel they deserve,” Ronga said. “We’re trying to build the program up and get our fans more excited.”
Friday’s game will be a white-out for LHS students. Despite being home, Laramie will wear its white away jerseys and Sheridan will wear its traditional home jerseys.
“I am trying to do right by the kids,” Ronga said. “I also want to motivate the younger kids, the middle school kids, so that when they come to Laramie, they want to play football.”
For the LHS homecoming game later this season, Ronga has implemented what he calls ‘Futures Night.’ The night will allow eighth graders to join the freshman and varsity team on the sideline.
“Our boosters got the eighth graders a commemorative gold shirt with the Laramie logo that says, ‘Future Plainsman,’” Ronga said. “It’s just a memory for them as they moved from middle school to high school, so they maybe continue with the Laramie football program. They will also get to run through the tunnel.”
One other change the Plainsmen made this season was moving senior night to week three against Cheyenne East. Senior night is has traditionally been the final home game of the season.
“This is the first time ever we’re doing this, and the idea is to help our community,” Ronga said. “It gives the parents and grandparents and people traveling the opportunity to do so when the weather is still kind of nice, instead of later in the year where it can be tricky.”
Laramie and Sheridan will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at Deti Stadium.
