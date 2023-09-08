The Laramie High football team will host a red-hot Sheridan for its home-opener Friday at Deti Stadium.

The Plainsmen are coming off a 45-0 loss to Campbell County last weekend. In the loss, Laramie lost starting center Jamison Bade to a torn MCL. There is no timetable for the junior’s return, LHS coach Paul Ronga said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus