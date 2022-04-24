LARAMIE — Much like throughout the spring so far, the constantly changing weather pattern this week gave new meaning to the word tentative with several scheduling adjustments made on the fly.
SOCCER
The Plainsmen soccer team (9-1 overall, 7-0 Class 4A East Conference) earned a tough 2-0 league win against Sheridan Friday night at Deti Stadium. But the latest winter blast arrived during the game and continued to deteriorate into Saturday for outside playing conditions.
The LHS boys home game against Campbell County on Saturday was originally scheduled for noon and moved to 6:30 p.m. when the University of Wyoming Indoor Practice Facility became available. The result of the game was not available at press time for the Boomerang.
Southeastern Wyoming caught the southern tip of the storm, which created blizzard conditions to the north, closing roads and keeping the Camels in Laramie to be able to accommodate the rare, late Saturday start time.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Plainsmen (8-2, 5-2) moved their weekend games to be able to play in Gillette and Sheridan on Thursday and Friday, respectively, before heading back to Laramie. The LHS girls beat Campbell County 3-0 and lost to Sheridan 2-0 for split on the road trip. More information from the games was not available.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Plainsmen softball team (10-6 overall, 5-4 East) was able to squeeze in a doubleheader against Wheatland late Friday afternoon at the Aragon Softball Complex.
LHS swept Wheatland 8-0 and 14-1 with the first game counting as an East Conference contest.
In the league game, Laramie ace pitcher Janey Adair tossed a complete game allowing just two hits and two walks while striking 17 of 25 batters in the shutout. Out of 114 pitches, 73 were for strikes.
With the bats, the Lady Plainsmen knocked around 10 hits for eight RBI with two walks and three strikeouts. Emilee Sirdoreus connected for a home run and three RBI. Haley Loya, Paysen Witte and Brooklyn McKinney had doubles with Loya going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and Witte going 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Marisol Gomez was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI.
More information from the second game was not available.
GOLF
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen were able to fit in a round at the Torrington Spring Golf Invite on Friday on Cottonwood at Torrington Golf Course.
The one-day invitational also featured teams from the three Cheyenne schools, Douglas, Wheatland, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County junior varsity and host Torrington.
The Lady Plainsmen were third with 315. Kelly Walsh won the girls team title with 267 and Cheyenne Central was second at 279.
The Plainsmen were fourth at 342 with the Kelly Walsh boys completing the team win sweep at 318. Cheyenne East and Central tied for second at 324.
Plainsman Jackson McClaren finished in a three-way tie for second with a scorecard of 76. Colter Harvey was 17th with an 87 and Colin Suloff was 19th at 89 for the top-three LHS golfers. East’s Nash Colman won the tournament with a 74.
Grace Kordon led the Lady Plainsmen with a 97 for seventh place. The next two for the LHS girls were Emma Welniak at 106 for a tie in 10th and Samantha Kitchen at 112 for 13th.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Plainsmen track and field athletes were able to join a many regional teams from Wyoming and Nebraska for the Kendra Roeder Invite Friday in Pine Bluffs. The meet was windy, but the temperatures were still warm before the cold front.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen swept the team titles with 198 points for the boys and 191 for the girls. Burns was runner-up in the boys standings at 107 and Leyton was second for the girls at 77.5.
Winning events for the Plainsmen were: Dominic Eberle in the 1,600 meters (4 minutes, 52.95 seconds); Gideon Moore in the 3,200 (11:05.68); Christopher Gonzalez in the discus (121 feet, 4 inches); John Rose in the high jump (6-2); Carson Diedrich in the pole vault (11-10); the sprint medley relay team of Jackson Reed, Brayden McKinney, Will McCrea and Meyer Smith (3:50.70); and the 4x800 relay team of McCrea, Nathan Martin, Cameron Burns and Smith (8:33.53).
Lady Plainsmen event winners were: Cassie Wulff in the 200 (28.64); Ilysa Soule in the 800 (2:40.83); Carey Berendsen in the 3,200 (13:16.49); Ashlyn Bingham in the triple jump (34-½); the 4x100 relay team of Andee Dory, Mischa Yurista, Wulff and Kodi Johnson (52.22); the 4x800 relay team of Leah Schabron, Soule, Ashlyn Mathes and Berendsen (10:48.95); and the sprint medley relay team of Bailey Craven, Ashlyn Bingham, Kamrie Bingham and Lethe Peden (5:01.61).