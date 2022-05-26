The all-state and all-conference selections for softball and boys and girls soccer were released after last weekend’s conclusion of the spring state tournaments.
The All-State selections for track and field were also released based on the results in the finals of the state championships with the top two placing in individual events and winning relay teams.
SOCCER
The Class 4A soccer all-state selections were announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association as voted by coaches statewide. The all-conference, with Laramie playing in the East Conference, honors were voted from the respective coaches in the East and West conferences.
Four Laramie High boys soccer players were named all-state. They were midfielder Cameron Hoberg, goalkeeper Talon Luckie, defender Landon Smith and forward Landon Whisenant. Those four were also first team all-conference, joined by midfielder Christian Smith. Second team all-conference were midfielders Karson Busch and Jackson Sweckard and forward Sammy Heaney.
The Plainsmen finished the season 16-4 overall, 11-1 in the East Conference.
The LHS boys were the No. 1 seed from the East and were 2-1 at state with a 1-0 loss to West No. 3 Rock Springs after a 4-3 shootout, a 3-0 win against East No. 4 Thunder Basin and a 1-0 win after a 4-3 shootout against East No. 3 Cheyenne Central in the fifth-place consolation final.
Two Lady Plainsmen were named all-state; goalkeeper Mckenna Barham and midfielder Allison Beeston, who was also all-state in 2021. Joining those two for all-conference honors were forward Mercedes Garcia, defender Libby Goodspeed and forward Alexia Lucero.
The Lady Plainsmen finished at 12-8 overall, 8-4 in the East.
The LHS girls were the No. 4 seed from the East and went 0-2 at state by slim margins with a 4-3 loss to eventual runner-up and West No. 1 Rock Springs after a 3-1 shootout and a 1-0 lost to East No. 2 Sheridan.
SOFTBALL
The WCA released the first team all-state softball list as voted by coaches from around Wyoming. All-state second team and honorable mention selections and all-conference honors were awarded by the respective East and West conferences with Laramie playing in the East.
Lady Plainsmen Paysen Witte and Janey Adair were selected for first team all-state. Adair was also first team all-state in 2021. Emilee Sirdoreus was second team all-state. Only first team all-conference selections are eligible for all-state honors. The three also were first team all-conference selections.
Selected for second team all-conference were Lady Plainsmen Haley Loya, Brooklyn McKinney and Bella Pacheco. Honorable mentions were earned by Marisol Gomez, Macy McKinney and Kailyn Ruckman.
Laramie finished the season at 17-12 overall, 6-6 in the East. They were the No. 4 seed from the East and went 2-2 at state with a 14-1 upset win against West No. 1 Cody, an 11-0 loss to eventual champion and East No. 2 Thunder Basin, a 12-0 win against West No. 2 Kelly Walsh, and a 9-8 loss to East No. 3 Cheyenne Central for fourth place at the state tournament.
TRACK AND FIELD
The WCA also released the all-state lists for boys and girls track and field with Laramie’s Addison Forry representing Laramie High after her runner-up finish in the 400-meter dash.
Forry finished in 58.75 seconds with Natrona County’s Ella Spear winning in 58.33. Forry was the defending champion in the event when she posted a winning time of 58.57 in 2021 for her first all-state honor.
The Lady Plainsmen were 12th and the Plainsmen 11th at the 4A state championships.