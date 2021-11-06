CASPER — In the two sets that Laramie lost on Friday, Thunder Basin rallied late to win them.
That was the biggest struggle the Lady Plainsmen faced during the semifinals of the Wyoming Class 4A State Volleyball Championships at the Wyoming Center.
Regardless, the No. 1 East seeded Laramie outlasted the West’s third-seeded Lady Bolts in a 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11 victory to advance to the state title game.
Laramie took the early lead in the final set and never looked back.
“It took courage at the end of the game to have so much pressure on us and still perform late and I’m so proud of the kids taking over the match early in set five and holding the lead the whole time,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “I’m just proud of the grit.”
Senior Alexis Stucky helped ignite an early lead in the opening set for the Lady Plainsmen, who never trailed in that set besides a 1-0 deficit. A six-point run gave them a 21-12 advantage that was eventually ended with a kill from Thunder Basin junior Kyla Stremcha. But the Bolts had a few errors toward the end go against them before senior Morgann Jensen gave Laramie the 1-0 lead with a swing of her own.
The teams traded points in the second set until Laramie (31-2) turned a small spurt into a 17-12 lead, forcing a timeout from the Bolts. Thunder Basin (25-13) came out of the timeout and gradually chipped away at its deficit and secured a 22-21 lead off a Laramie attack error. Thunder Basin junior Joelie Spelts put the game away by scoring the final three points for her squad, knotting the match 1-1.
There were few mistakes that Thunder Basin made, especially late in sets that would prove costly. Instead, it remained composed.
“They were steady, they didn’t have any highs or lows,” Laramie senior Anna Gatlin said. “They didn’t make many errors and they kept their energy high. They knew when to get out of a rotation and they just played really well.”
Midway through the third game, the Lady Plainsmen pulled away with a five-point run that featured kills from three different players. Laramie carried that into a comfortable win, scoring the final six points of the set and take a 2-1 advantage in the match.
Just as it did in the second set, Laramie had a late lead slip away. Following a kill from Gatlin to put her team ahead 16-12, the Bolts called a timeout. Alexis Stucky responded with four kills to help Laramie grab a 21-15 lead. However, Thunder Basin’s Hannah Durgin and Taylor Hamilton found some success at the net to propel the Bolts to a nine-point run and a set win.
Unfazed, the Lady Plainsmen took an early lead in the final set and maintained it to survive.
“We know the level we can play and we also know when we’re not playing at that level,” Gatlin said. “We want to make it to the state championship so bad and at the very end we just made sure that happened.”
Alexis Stucky finished with 25 kills, 18 digs and three aces. Gatlin added nine kills and 3.5 blocks and sophomore Maddy Stucky had eight kills, 25 digs and 40 assists for the Lady Plainsmen.
Laramie will play East No. 2 Kelly Walsh (30-4) in a rematch of last year’s state championship at 4 p.m. as it looks to win back-to-back state titles. The Lady Plainsmen know it won’t come easy.
“It’s a state championship match, anything can happen in the finals but I know my kids are ready to step up to the challenge,” Jill Stucky said. “They want to win and they want to earn it. That’s the case (today), earning every point.”