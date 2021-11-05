CASPER — Laramie’s quarterfinals win in the Wyoming Class 4A State Volleyball Championships came with some discomfort.
Following a steady win in the first set, the top-seeded Lady Plainsmen faced some challenges from the No. 4 seed out of the West in Cody. However, Laramie prevailed 25-11, 26-24, 29-27 to advance to today’s semifinals of the tournament. It will face East No. 3 Thunder Basin (25-12) at 4:30 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
“(Cody) made us real uncomfortable,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “They served the ball really well and found seams where people had trouble moving to the left or to the right and the rest of our game was a little bit difficult because I don’t think we pushed the ball in front of the 10-foot line so we could run our offense very often, so our setter was really on the move that game.”
Laramie (30-2) rolled a six-point run into a 9-2 lead early in the first set that was capped by a Maddy Stucky kill. The Fillies responded with a five-point run but the Lady Plainsmen were quick to close out the opening set by scoring the final seven points, including two service aces from Taylor Tyser.
“Cody read us a little bit and they were willing to fight and we got a little complacent after winning the first set and we realized we can’t get complacent,” Laramie senior Morgann Jensen said. “We have a lot to lose and we have to be able to prove that we are the No. 1 seed and that we earned that seed.”
Laramie maintained the lead for the most of the second set until Cody managed to knot the score 20-20 on a Laramie error and turned it into a 23-20 lead after a Reece Niemann ace. Laramie called a timeout and rallied to score the final six of seven points and take a 2-0 match lead.
Cody (24-8) capitalized on Laramie’s miscues in the second set.
“Our serve and pass game broke down a little bit, especially in game two when we missed four serves early in the game,” Jill Stucky said. “That gave Cody some confidence to be able to run some things against us.”
Cody continued to present problems for Laramie in the third set. It took a 10-6 advantage after back-to-back kills from Kennedi Niemann as she and the rest of the Fillies continued to find the seams on the court.
“They got to our corners where we always hit,” Jensen said. “And they were covering those pretty well and were covering our tips that we had scouted.”
After a 14-12 Laramie lead, the teams continued to exchange points while neither side had more than a two-point lead until the final score. Both teams had opportunities to put the set away late but consecutive attack errors from Cody secured the win for Laramie.
Alexis Stucky finished with 19 kills, 12 digs and two blocks. Maddy Stucky added seven kills five blocks and 30 assists. Tyser finished with 22 digs.
The preparation heading into the tournament helped Laramie prepare, Jill Stucky said.
“This week I’ve really tried to simulate a state championship team on the other side of the net so that our scout team will challenge us all the way through,” the coach said. “That helped us a ton. I felt like we were ready to play, we just weren’t that comfortable as the match progressed … that game was a gut check for us and we somehow managed to pull it out.”