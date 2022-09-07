Laramie High junior Sidnie Study, center, digs the ball on defense with sophomore Savanna Steiert, left, and senior Taylor Tyser getting ready for the play during a match against Rawlins Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the LHS main gym.
From left, Laramie High junior Noel Jensen, and freshmen Ava Plassmeyer and Tessa Dodd celebrate after scoring a point in the first set of a match against Rawlins Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the LHS main gym.
Carol Ryczek/For WyoSports
LARAMIE — The first week of full volleyball matches had a pair of regional teams meet at the net Tuesday night when Class 3A Rawlins took on 4A Laramie for a nonconference match at the LHS main gym.
Both teams showed efficiency and chemistry at times and areas needing improvement at other times as Laramie won in three sets 25-11, 25-18, 25-16.
The match showcased two programs with recent success. Rawlins won a 3A state title in 2019, and Laramie is defending back-to-back 4A state championships in 2020-21.
With five players over 6-feet tall, Laramie had a significant height advantage at the net, but the Outlaws compensated with scrappiness and taking advantage of keeping plays alive.
“Laramie is a tough team,” Rawlins coach Aubrey Griffiths said. “Obviously, they have way tall people and we have way short people. I think my girls fought pretty hard through most of the game. We made some silly mistakes and we gave them some easy stuff, but overall I’m not sad with how we played.
“We played aggressive and had fun. We knew what it was going to be like coming into it already playing them in Cheyenne. We knew their tendencies and how good they are. We just wanted to come here, have fun and play the game.”
The teams last met during the first weekend of the season at the Cheyenne Invitational on Aug. 27 with the Lady Plainsmen prevailing 25-14, 25-17 in a best-of-three sets format.
Laramie (8-4) took advantage of an 8-1 run to start the first set that featured no ties or lead changes with the final tally being the largest margin at 14 points.
“I’m really excited about our overall set distribution,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “We were in-system enough where we could run the offense we wanted to run — move the ball toward the right side, toward the middle and toward the outside. Our setter had her choice of what she wanted to do, and Maddy (Stucky) distributed the ball pretty evenly throughout the group.”
Maddy Stucky notched 26 assists with six different players recording at least a kill.
The Outlaws bounced back early in the second set for a 4-4 tie before the Plainsmen used another 8-1 run for separation and a 12-5 lead. Rawlins closed the gap to five points at 23-18 late in the frame with a solo block from senior Kayli Phipps. Laramie junior Anna Sell ended the set with an ace for a 2-0 match lead.
The third set started with another early 4-4 tie and the Plainsmen later clinging to a one-point lead at 11-10 before a modest 5-1 run for a 16-11 difference and closed the match with a 6-2 run.
Sophomore Savanna Steiert led Laramie with 13 kills and admitted she and other new varsity players had to get used to playing in front of a large home crowd.
“It went pretty good. We made some little errors, and it was our first home game, so I think we were all a little bit nervous,” Steiert said. “But overall, we played really good and will be ready to bring it for our next home game. I was nervous playing in front of a huge student section for the first time, but it worked out fine and was fun.”
LHS junior Noel Jensen added seven kills and sophomore Michon Sailors had six kills. Defensively, seven players recorded at least a dig, led by Sell’s nine and Steiert and senior libero had eight each.
Team stats for Rawlins were not available.
The Plainsmen have a bit of a break from competition before beginning East Conference matches on Sept. 15 hosting Cheyenne East.
“We are going to work on some pressure serving and moving our middles around a little bit and not running the same thing over and over,” Jill Stucky said. “We have to progress as a team, develop as a team and have to move forward.”
The Outlaws (2-6, 1-0 3A Southeast) will return to quadrant play on Sept. 16 at Douglas.
David Watson is the WyoSports assistant editor. He can be reached at dwatson@wyosports.net or 307-755-3327. Follow him on Twitter at @dwatsonsports.