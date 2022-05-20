GILLETTE — Although she didn’t need much, Laramie senior ace Janey Adair got plenty of run support during the opening round of the Wyoming state softball tournament.
Adair faced just 10 batters through the first three innings while the fourth-seeded Lady Plainsmen plated three runs in that span. They followed that by breaking the game open with a six-run fourth inning that propelled them to a 14-1 victory over the West’s No. 1 seed in Cody. The game ended after six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“(That win) is a huge sigh of relief,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said. “In tournaments like this, getting the first one is big. Losing that first one makes it really hard to come through the bottom of the bracket. It’s a good catalyst for the rest of the tournament.”
Junior Bella Pacheco gave Laramie the early lead with an RBI single to center field in the top of the first inning before a Paysen Witte two-run double gave Laramie all the scoring it would need in the second.
Cody couldn’t muster any baserunners in the second and third innings, as Adair put the Fillies down in order in each frame, including five strikeouts. She finished the contest with 12 strikeouts and just one walk while allowing three hits.
Laramie batted through its order for the third time in a fourth inning that featured five hits from five different players. Nine out of the 10 players that entered the batter’s box tallied a hit for the Lady Plainsmen.
“One through nine, when you have everyone that can put the ball in play, there’s not really relief for a pitcher when everyone is hitting,” Andrews said.
The Fillies’ lone run came in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run from Ava Wollschlager with two outs. It was followed by a single from Katie Brasher, but Adair quickly got out of the inning with a strikeout. Those were the first two hits Adair allowed.
Laramie made its advantage double-digits in the top of the sixth when it strung together six hits including three doubles — two of which drove home runs.
“Some of us started to gain confidence when we started hitting the bats and that carried on to the rest of us,” sophomore third-baseman Emilee Sirdoreus said. “The message was to get on them early, shut them down and continue our energy all the way through the game.”
Cody had two baserunners in the bottom of the sixth, but a comeback attempt fell short.
Sirdoreus was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs and Witte was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a double. Adair — who bats leadoff — was 2-or-2 with a triple, three runs and drew three walks. Kailyn Ruckman and Emily Loya both knocked in two runs.
The Plainsmen play Thunder Basin at 10 a.m. today for a spot in the semifinals.
“We just have to keep the energy up (today), we have to make sure we’re on our ‘A’ game,” Andrews said. “If we’re coming out here, the energy is up, and we’re playing our best game, good things will happen.”