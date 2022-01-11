Laramie High School junior Alexis Stucky serves the ball during the 4A championship match against Kelly Walsh Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, inside the Casper Events Center. Laramie won the match in four sets and was crowned the 4A champions. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High graduate Alexis Stucky was named Wyoming’s volleyball player of the year by Gatorade on Tuesday morning. It’s the second honor for Stucky.
The 6-foot-2 outside hitter helped the Lady Plainsmen go 32-2 and repeat as Class 4A state champions. She posted 352 kills, 203 digs, 155 assists and 53 service aces.
Stucky was most valuable player of the Under Armour All-America game and a member of the United States under-18 national team, which took bronze in September’s world championships. Stucky was a four-time All-Class 4A honoree and is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2022 by PrepVolleyball.com.
Stucky signed with Florida in November and graduated from LHS last month so she could attend classes in Gainesville during the spring semester. She maintained a 3.81 grade-point average and volunteered for 4-H and youth volleyball programs.
“Alexis Stucky is by far the best volleyball athlete Wyoming has ever had,” Thunder Basin coach Wenett Martin said in a news release from Gatorade. “She is just an amazing player. She was a great hitter for Laramie, but she also made the All-American game as a setter.”