The Laramie High basketball teams began the final weekend of nonconference action Friday with a quick, snowy trip to Rawlins for interclass games and came back with a big win for the girls and not so much for the boys.
Both teams will conclude the weekend hosting Rock Springs for a girls and boys doubleheader today, starting with the Lady Plainsmen at 1 p.m., followed by the Plainsmen at 2:30 p.m.
LADY PLAINSMEN
Laramie’s Addison Forry and Morgan Jensen poured in career-highs of 22 and 20 points, respectively, as the Lady Plainsmen cruised to a 69-25 win.
The Lady Plainsmen (6-4) jumped out to an 8-2 lead with the help of two layups from Addison Forry and later an offensive rebound and putback with an added free throw by Morgann Jensen. Kylin Shipman added a 3-pointer from beyond the arc for the 19-7 difference at the end of the period.
Rawlins (2-6) scrapped back to within eight points at 24-16 with a 9-3 run to start the second quarter. Laramie answered with a 7-1 run and ended the quarter with a 13-0 run for a halftime lead of 37-17.
“I told the girls, ‘Let’s not stand around and expect things to happen, but go out and make thing happen and play together as a team,’ and I thought we did a good job of that,” Lady Plainsmen coach Terrance Reese said during a KOWB postgame interview. “Against a 2-3 zone, we got some good back weak-side cuts on them and were able to hit the three-ball. It doesn’t have to be a bunch of 3’s, but be able to make the ones we do shoot, which keeps the defense honest, as well.”
It was all Lady Plainsmen in the second half as Laramie outscored the Lady Outlaws 22-3 in the third for a 59-20 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The running clock rule, after a 40-point difference, went into effect early in the final period.
PLAINSMEN
It was a battle of ranked teams with 3A fourth-ranked Rawlins hosting 4A fifth-ranked Laramie, which is tied with Cheyenne Central in this week’s WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media poll.
The Outlaws (7-1) had a fast start with the help of Plainsmen turnovers and missed shots and controlled the game the rest of the way on their home court for the 69-38 win.
“The way (Rawlins) plays, you can’t replicate that in practice with the way they are running, jumping and trapping. On my end of that, we weren’t prepared to play,” Plainsmen coach Jim Shaffer said during his postgame radio interview. “That’s my responsibility. We weren’t prepared to play against that kind of defense, and you can’t win when you turn the basketball over. We had 18 turnovers at halftime, which is more than you want in a game and I’m sure we finished with over 30. You can’t win against anybody when you turn the basketball over that much.”
Rawlins set the tone when Erick Martinez and Ashton Barto combined for back-to-back steals and fastbreak layups and Jarron Mascarenas added a bucket for a quick 7-0 lead.
Laramie’s Neil Summers scored the first points for the Plainsmen (7-3) with 1:45 left on the clock with an inside bucket after a steal on the defensive end by Diego Medina. But it was the only points for LHS in the opening period as Rawlins led 16-2.
In the second quarter, Jackson Devine hit the second of back-to-back 3-pointers for Laramie and Diego Medina corralled a steal to go coast-to-coast with a layup to cut Rawlins lead to 10 at 22-12 after a 10-2 run. But that would be the closest Laramie would get as Rawlins led 34-15 at the half after a 12-3 run.
Barto hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Rawlins to end the third quarter with a 52-27 lead heading into the final frame.