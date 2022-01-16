The Laramie High basketball teams closed out nonconference action at home Saturday afternoon with a sweep against Rock Springs.
Both the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen received significant contributions from their benches during the doubleheader wins — 63-57 for the boys and 54-39 for the girls — at the LHS main gym.
In a rare scheduling quirk this season, it was the third time Laramie and Rock Springs played each other during nonconference play.
The teams first met at the Oil City Tip-Off Tournament in Casper in early December and again last weekend at the Taco John’s Invitational in Cheyenne. The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen won both of the earlier games against the Tigers and Lady Tigers and the latest matchups made for three straight.
PLAINSMEN
Four Plainsmen came off the bench to account for 27 points and 10 rebounds when junior Mason Branch, sophomores Eli Berryhill and Karson Busch and freshman Gabe Sanchez saw significant playing time early and often.
Berryhill had a career high nine points and Sanchez had a career high five points and four rebounds and most the production from the reserves were during key moments of the contest.
“Our young guys stepped in and saved our bacon in the second quarter when we had three or four starters with two fouls,” Plainsmen coach Jim Shaffer said during his KOWB postgame interview. “Those guys played really well. You kind of hope to just hang in there and all of a sudden we had a 10-point lead.
“Every day at practice we try to put people in situations where it’s game-like and they are having to compete, play hard and get better.”
The Plainsmen (8-3) outscored the Tigers 21-9 in the second period for a 30-20 lead at the half. The quarter was highlighted by 3-pointers from Sanchez, Berryhill and freshman Neil Summers. Busch capped the surge with a layup, then a steal for a half-court buzzer-beater.
Summers finished with a game-high 14 points. Busch totaled nine points, and seniors Diego Medina and Trey Enzi had eight each.
The Plainsmen increased the margin to 14 points at the end of the third quarter at 44-30 when junior Levi Brown converted a wild layup between two defenders with 14 second left and added a free throw for the three-point play.
Rock Springs (2-10) rallied to outscore Laramie 27-19 in the fourth and made things more interesting with a couple of 3-pointers from senior Ethan Willey with under a minute left.
The Plainsmen outrebounded the Tigers 34-24, led by Summers’ eight boards.
Laramie will have a couple of practices before East Conference games begin with hosting Cheyenne East on Wednesday and Cheyenne Central on Friday.
“We will have to be better, but we played really hard (Saturday) — wasn’t always smart but we played hard and battled through a lot of adversity,” Shaffer said. “It wasn’t a pretty win, but I’m not sure that’s going to happen with us. Most of our wins are not going to be pretty and we muddy the waters.”
LADY PLAINSMEN
Much like the Plainsmen, the Lady Plainsmen had four key contributors enter the game for important stretches in their first game of the doubleheader.
They were senior Teagan Bluemel, sophomores Morgan Moore and Bella Yates and freshman Carson Milam who accounted for 11 points and five rebounds.
“Our girls show up every day, are ready to work and be a star in their roles,” Lady Plainsmen coach Terrance Reese said during his radio interview.
Laramie (7-4) methodically pulled away early in the contest with an 11-6 lead after the first quarter, a 25-13 lead at the break and kept Rock Springs around that deficit to the end. Moore cashed in a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter to set the tone down the final stretch.
“It shows the growth of this team just being able to take another punch and I told the girls that show our resiliency, how we’ve grown and don’t let teams back in the game,” Reese said. “This is 4A basketball and all the teams are good. But being about to maintain and finish a game is good to see.”
Senior Morgann Jensen led Laramie with 11 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Kylin Shipman added 10 points, sophomore Addison Forry had nine points, senior Janey Adair had seven and junior Ruby Dorrell had six for more balanced scoring.
Rock Springs (5-7) outrebounded Laramie 27-23.
The girls and boys doubleheaders will continue in conference play with the Lady Plainsmen also hosting East on Wednesday and Central on Friday.
“I’m excited about what we’ve been able to accomplish in the nonconference,” Reese said. “It was a tough schedule … only having two home games and to come out 7-4 is definitely a positive we can take from this.
“I told the girls we would enjoy this, take 24 hours and come back on Monday to start preparing for East and Central.”