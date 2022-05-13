After a 12-year absence, the Class 4A East regional track and field meet is returning to the Gem City today.
Laramie High will host this week’s event, which is set to get underway at noon and will run through Saturday afternoon at Deti Stadium. LHS coach Greg Schabron says he hasn’t spoken too much with his team about the topic, but notes that the program is eager for the opportunity.
“I know the coaches have emphasized how excited we are,” Schabron said. “We're trying not to say that too much, because sometimes kids take that as pressure. But I can't remember the last time (Laramie has hosted) ... so we are very much overdue.
“We're looking forward to using our facility for the first time in that method. The administration has done a great job with getting some things prepped for this, and we have a lot more upgrades coming to the track in the next couple years, so we're excited.”
Laramie won’t have the depth to keep for this year’s team title, but a handful of athletes have an opportunity to advance to next week’s state meet — with some having already punched their ticket.
Three Lady Plainsmen — Addison Forry, Carey Berendsen and Emily Gardner — and three relay teams have earned automatic qualifications on the girls side. Forry has advanced in a team-high four individual events, the 200, 400, 800 and 1,600-meter runs, and will also compete with the 1600 medley and 4x400 relay teams. Berendsen has moved on in the 800m, as well as with the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, while Gardner auto-qualified in the long jump.
Cassy Wulff (1600 medley and 4x400), Kodi Johnson (1600 medley), Leah Schabron (1600 medley and 4x800), Anna Roesler (4x800) and Ilysa Soule (4x800) have also secured a spot at state with their respective relay teams.
On the boys side, Quail Perkins (100m and 200m), Will McCrea (400m), Meyer Smith (800m), John Rose (high jump) and Adrien Calderon (pole vault) have auto-qualified in individual events. The 1600 medley relay team of Perkins, McCrea, Smith and Jackson Reed has also advanced, as well as the 4x400 relay team of Smith, McCrea, Cameron Burns and Brayden McKinney and 4x800 relay squad of Smith, McCrea, Burns and Nathan Martin.
As for this week's meet, the top eight in individual events and top four in relays will advance to state.
“We have some great, powerful individuals in open events and relays, and it's definitely going to be a great experience for all the athletes being at home,” Schabron said. “We're looking forward to getting some younger athletes some post-regular season competition that they might not be able to get had we been traveling.”
Schabron says his team has picked up momentum as the season has rolled on, something he hopes carries over into the final two meets of the year.
“The kids have been getting stronger across the board,” Schabron said. “Right now, we're just doing that fine line between pushing them too hard going into regionals, and getting ready for a taper for next week. Health-wise, we've been pretty fortunate. We just hope to keep them healthy for this week, especially for those kids that roll on to the last meet of the year at state.”