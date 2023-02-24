CASPER — Laramie wrestling coach Stuart Brinkman describes Avianca Guzman as a dominant wrestler with her opponent on the mat.
The sophomore showcased that dominance by pinning Pinedale’s Kaylea Mortensen in 3 minutes, 27 seconds during the 105-pound semifinals of the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s inaugural girls wrestling state tournament Thursday evening at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
“When she gets on top, she rarely loses,” Brinkman said. “She’s done that all year wherever we’ve wrestled. Wyoming or Colorado, it hasn’t mattered.”
Guzman and Mortensen were scoreless for the first period. Guzman started the second period on top of the referee’s position, and was able to turn Mortensen to her back late in the frame.
“I try to go with the flow of things and keep thinking, ‘Whatever happens, happens,’” Guzman said. “I don’t really have a game plan, I just see how things go.
“When we started the second period, I was able to stick my legs in and work a couple of moves.”
Guzman started the tournament with a 16-0 technical fall victory over Star Valley’s Addison Mizner. She pinned Star Valley’s Kenna Merritt in 59 seconds during the quarterfinals.
“We felt good about her chances of making the finals coming into (Thursday),” Brinkman said. “She got a good seed, and she’s one of our hardest workers. We knew she had a chance.
“I’m not gonna lie, she was pretty good from the very beginning of this season. We’ve fine-tuned some moves and worked a little bit on her top wrestling and on her feet. She’s taken off and run with it.”
Guzman has been wrestling for three years. She got into the sport after seeing her brother, Mateo, compete under black light at a youth tournament. This is her first season wrestling at the high school level.
“Wrestling is a fun and thrilling sport,” Guzman said. “I’m really proud of how far I’ve come so far.”
The Lady Plainsmen sit 26th in the team standings with 26.5 points after the first day. Star Valley leads the field with 131 points, while Pinedale is second with 113.
Laramie’s Kimmie Ledford (125) was 1-2 on the day, while Ava Zellmer (170) went 0-2.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.