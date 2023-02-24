Lady Plainsmen logo

CASPER — Laramie wrestling coach Stuart Brinkman describes Avianca Guzman as a dominant wrestler with her opponent on the mat.

The sophomore showcased that dominance by pinning Pinedale’s Kaylea Mortensen in 3 minutes, 27 seconds during the 105-pound semifinals of the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s inaugural girls wrestling state tournament Thursday evening at the Wyoming Center in Casper.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

