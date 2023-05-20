Laramie senior Christopher Gonzales competes in the shot put at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet Saturday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Gonzales won the event title with a toss of 53 feet, 10¾ inches.
Laramie senior John Rose competes in the high jump at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet Saturday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Rose finished in a three-way tie for sixth in the event with a jump of 6 feet even.
Laramie freshman Flynn Arnold strides for the finish in the 400-meter final at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet Saturday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Arnold placed fourth in the event with a time of 50.29 seconds.
CASPER — Christopher Gonzales’ best shot-put throw of the day was his last.
The heave of 53 feet, 10¾ inches was good enough for the Laramie High senior to win the championship at the Class 4A state track and field meet Saturday morning at Harry Geldien Stadium.
“It wasn’t until I saw it land that I thought it was a really good throw,” Gonzales said. “I was hoping I might be able to get my (personal record) here, but I was about a foot off.
“… Shot put’s always been the better of the two throwing events for me, but I made a big improvement this year. I improved by 11 feet, 7 inches since last year.”
Gonzales said he was confident he was bound for a good day based on how he felt during warmups. He was just waiting for one big throw.
“My spin was a little bit off, but my strike felt really good,” Gonzales said. “That’s the final movement in the throw, and everything finishes on that. I thought I was going to have a good day after I warmed up.”
Gonzales finished as state runner-up in discus Friday morning.
Cheyenne Central junior Hadyn Fleming was leading the field prior to Gonzales’ final heave. He finished as state runner-up at 53-8½. That mark came on Fleming’s first throw Saturday morning.
“I had a feeling his last throw was going to be his best, so I was really worried the whole time,” said Fleming, who won discus Friday. “If I was going to lose to one guy out there, I’m glad it was (Gonzales). He’s a really good guy.”
Laramie freshman Flynn Arnold placed fourth in the 400-meter dash (50.29 seconds). Junior Max Alexander took sixth place in the 110 hurdles (15.63).
Senior John Rose finished in a three-way tie for sixth in high jump after clearing 6 feet even.
Junior Dominic Eberle – who placed second in the 3,200-meter run on Thursday – finished eighth in the 1,600 on Saturday. He crossed the finish line in 4 minutes, 26.56 seconds.
The Plainsmen finished fifth in the 4A team standings with 66 points. Natrona County won the state championship with 115. Laramie’s girls took 15th in the team standings with one point on the weekend.
