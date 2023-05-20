CASPER — Christopher Gonzales’ best shot-put throw of the day was his last.

The heave of 53 feet, 10¾ inches was good enough for the Laramie High senior to win the championship at the Class 4A state track and field meet Saturday morning at Harry Geldien Stadium.


