Maddy Stucky’s dominant start to the season has helped propel Laramie High volleyball to an 11-0 start to the year.
She has multiple games of 20-plus assists this season to go along with a wealth of leadership and experience. Stucky was a part of Laramie’s 2020 and 2021 state championship teams, and plays club volleyball year-round.
“I think a big part of our success this season is we had most of our team come back from last year,” Stucky told WyoSports on Monday. “We already had a good dynamic playing together. We work super hard every day.
“We’re always trying to better ourselves, and we keep the mindset that there is always something we can do better. We do a lot of scrimmages against ourselves. So, we compete a lot in practice, which gets us ready for games.”
The Plainsmen were given high expectations by being picked first in the preseason coaches’ poll. LHS coach Jill Stucky, who is also Maddy’s mother, keeps the team humble and level-headed.
“Our coach has the mindset that we can always get better,” Maddy Stucky said. “She’ll let us know we didn’t play a great set and there is room for improvement.”
Stucky verbally committed to the University of Wyoming volleyball team before her junior season. She will be a third-generation student at the university, following her grandfather and mother. Her mother was a three-year letterwinner for the Cowgirls.
“I really did pick Wyoming because I had always been there,” Stucky said. “With my mom being a former coach there, we have a running joke that I committed in the second grade. But seriously, Wyoming is the perfect place.
“It’s close to home, my family can see almost every single one of my games, and I can see them all the time because I am a really big family person. I love their level of volleyball, and thought it was the perfect place for me to go play.”
UW volleyball is also off to a hot start after beginning the season 6-0 under first-year head coach Kaylee Prigge.
“I’ve gotten to go to a couple of games, and when I’m not there, I’ve been watching on my phone,” Stucky said. “I always cheer them on, but they’re looking really good this season, and I’m super excited to join them.”
Her training regimen hasn’t changed much since her commitment. She has gone from a constant state of learning to fine-tuning what skills she already possesses.
“I work on the super important details that make me a better player,” Stucky said. “But at the same time, there is a lot of general stuff that you start working on when you’re little.
“Being a setter, I want to make contact with the ball with both hands so that the ball is delivered clean without spin to my hitters. I try to set the ball in general areas on the court where they can easily get.”
Volleyball is a fast-paced sport, and being the setter requires you to see plays before they happen. For Stucky, she feels she picked up that skill from playing almost nonstop since age 10.
“In high school practice, we do a lot of transition stuff to be able to play at a faster level,” Stucky said. “For me personally, the higher and faster I get makes me a better player.”
Her sister, Alexis Stucky, who now plays at the University of Florida, also committed before her junior season at LHS. The two are very close, and although her recruitment process was different due to rule changes regarding when players can be contacted, she was able to learn from her process when making her choice.
“She’s had a big influence on my career,” Maddy Stucky said. “When we were really little, we would sit right next to each other and set balls back and forth, so that’s where it got started. When I finally got to high school and I was able to play with her, which was so much fun, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“We got two years together, and we’ll never get that again. So, it was awesome to get to play with her. She’s such a great player, and I’m sure she feels the same way. I’m so happy that she is my sister.”
Stucky plays club volleyball for NORCO volleyball, based out of Loveland, Colorado. She’s been in the program for 11 years under different coaches. One constant at the program has been club director Cathy Mahaffey. Stucky’s mother is also a coach within the NORCO program.
“We definitely have trust in each other,” Stucky said. “We think a lot of the same things. She’ll come up to me and ask what rotation do I think we should start in, and I’ll give her my thoughts, and we go over it. But there is definitely a line between coach and mom.
“When we’re out there, she is definitely coach and not mom. We both understand that we have to come together and be professional, and the two relationships don’t overlap much.”
Her father, Kyle Stucky, doesn’t have a volleyball background, but remains a strong supporter of his family’s passion. Kyle is currently an assistant coach with LHS cross-country.
At this point in her career, with her skill and knowledge of the sport, Stucky is able to learn about her opponents from observation. She says she has a plan in her head going into a matchup with any opponent, and if she hasn’t been able to see them play previously, then she is studying them during warmups.
Outside of studying her opponent, Stucky isn’t very superstitious and doesn’t possess a specific pre-game ritual.
If she were to give advice to a young volleyball player, she would tell them to keep at it and never stop trying to get better.
“It’s not going to be super easy at first,” Stucky said. “Your skill will build over time. For example, I couldn’t hit the ball until I was 15 years old. I’ve gone through hardships, and I’ve not always been the best volleyball player. So, from what I know, it takes a while to be good at this.”
Outside of volleyball, Stucky has a strong relationship with her horse, Hudson, which she has had for five years. She enjoys horseback riding, and when she isn’t working at volleyball, she is spending time with him.
She is ecstatic about the current state of volleyball and encouraged by what Nebraska volleyball recently did by selling more than 92,000 tickets to a game in its football stadium. If there were more opportunities for environments like that, she would love the opportunity.
“That would be so awesome,” Stucky said. “It’s really helping the sport of volleyball, which is really growing, which is super awesome. I would love that opportunity.”
