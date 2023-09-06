Maddy Stucky’s dominant start to the season has helped propel Laramie High volleyball to an 11-0 start to the year.

She has multiple games of 20-plus assists this season to go along with a wealth of leadership and experience. Stucky was a part of Laramie’s 2020 and 2021 state championship teams, and plays club volleyball year-round.


Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.

