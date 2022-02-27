CASPER — Laramie High freshman Caden Polson overcame a pair of first-period takedowns to win the 106-pound championship at the Wyoming Class 4A state tournament with a 7-4 decision Saturday evening at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
Natrona County sophomore Tristen Tromble took a 2-0 lead a mere 26 seconds into the bout. Polson got on the scoreboard with an escape 13 seconds later.
Tromble scored his second takedown with 30 seconds remaining in the period, and Polson got a point back when Tromble was called for a potentially dangerous move.
Polson nearly notched takedowns on four separate occasions throughout the match, but both wrestlers landed out of bounds. Polson was undeterred.
“I had to keep going until I got a takedown,” Polson said. “I was confident a takedown would come naturally if I kept doing what I was doing. The more pressure you keep on the other guy, the more you wear them out and the easier it gets to score a takedown.”
Polson eventually got his takedown with 29 seconds left in the second. He took a 6-4 lead with a reversal with 1:09 remaining in the match. Polson added another point when Tromble was called for a stall late.
“The reversal was purely luck,” Polson said. “I just kept driving until I got behind him.”
Tomble beat Polson with a 13-2 major decision in the semifinals of the 4A West Regional.
“I couldn’t worry about that match or anything else,” Polson said. “I just had to clear my head and focus on this match and nothing else.”
Plainsmen sophomore Dakota Ledford was second at 132 pounds after losing to Cheyenne East freshman Liam Fox 7-1.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period and Ledford pulled ahead 1-0 with an escape five seconds into the second frame. Fox grabbed the lead with a takedown late in the second. Fox added a takedown and a three-point near-fall in the waning seconds of the match to forge his 7-1 advantage.
Laramie finished ninth in the 12-team 4A division.
Porter Trabing (113 pounds) and Chris Alvarez (145) both placed sixth.