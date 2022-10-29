The Laramie High football team’s season came to an end on Friday with a 52-27 loss at Sheridan.

The Plainsmen went into the matchup as the No. 8 seed in the Class 4A playoffs. Sheridan was the No. 1 seed and claimed home-field advantage after going undefeated in the regular season.

