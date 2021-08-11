CHEYENNE – Alexis Stucky has never been out of the country, but that’ll change next month with what she labeled as her dream vacation.
The Laramie High senior-to-be has been chosen as a member of the USA under-18 national volleyball team after trying out for a roster spot in July. She is one of 12 players to be selected and will be a setter. The team will compete at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) under-18 world championships Sept. 20-29 in Durango, Mexico.
“It’s a huge honor to be put as one of the top 12 (in the country) and represent the United States and something bigger than myself,” Stucky said. “It’s my dream vacation. I get to go to a new country, be with all my best friends and play the sport I love.”
The honor of being selected to this team is just one of the many honors Stucky has received over her volleyball career, especially as of late.
She was chosen as the Wyoming 2020 player of the year by Gatorade, a season in which she finished with 419 kills, 371 digs, 35 aces and 32 blocks. Earlier this summer, she took part in the Under Armour All-American tryouts, where she received the “golden ticket.” That ticket guarantees her one of 24 spots in the All-American game in December in Orlando, Florida. Only one of those tickets is handed out.
Stucky said one of the things that made her stand out from the rest of the players at the Under Armour tryouts was her communication on the court. And while playing setter, it’s one of the top qualities that’s made her who she is.
“You have to make sure you and your hitters are always on the same page,” she said. “I think it’s a constant feedback loop for you and your teammates to be successful.”
Stucky has committed to the University of Florida to continue her academic and volleyball career. Of course, there were many other schools interested in her, but she said Florida just felt like it was the right fit for her and her future.
“I immediately connected with the people,” Stucky said. “Florida is a top 10 school in volleyball, the campus is great, they’re great at volleyball. It checked all of my boxes.”
The opportunity to learn from Florida head coach Mary Wise became an important factor, as Stucky aspires to become a coach after her playing days.
With that, the 6-foot-2 setter will continue to build on one of her top qualities – her knowledge.
“What separates (Alexis) is the way her brain works. She’s one of those kids that will find a way to win and find a way to score,” said Jill Stucky, who is both Alexis’ mother and her high school coach. “She’s a really good student of the game, and she watches the way high-end volleyball players score, and she models that, and that’s a big deal.”
Jill was at the helm of a Lady Plainsmen team that went 24-0 last season on its way to the Class 4A state title.
There were many plays throughout the season where Alexis displayed her talent. There was one moment, though, during Alexis’ freshman year that Jill says stands out more than others. It was during a game at Cheyenne Central where the crowd was in disbelief of a hit.
“She hit the ball right where she needed, and the whole gym didn’t think she could get it to that spot, but it was right in front of the judge,” Jill said. “And that was the moment I thought, ‘This kid can hit so many shots, and the bag of tricks she can pull out of is huge.’”
But even before that, her journey to Florida started through the USA volleyball pipeline system.
Alexis has been competing through the program since she was 11 years old. She always made the High Performance A-1 team through the years, which was the highest team one could make. The under-18 national team is the highest team she can make for her age right now.
Jill had introduced Alexis to quality competition even before she was old enough to try out. The two appeared at a Denver Crossroads Tournament when Alexis was 10. She was a year too young, but was thrust onto the court anyway with older and mature players.
“She was not prepared; the only thing she had was that she hustled,” Jill said. “But that was the first time she saw a national environment, and she got a taste of it and wanted to move forward.”