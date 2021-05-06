Laramie High junior Alexis Stucky was announced as Wyoming’s volleyball player of the year by Gatorade on Thursday morning.
The 6-foot-2 outside hitter posted 419 kills, 371 digs, 35 service aces and 32 blocks to help the Lady Plainsmen go 24-0 and win the Class 4A state championship. She also was voted 4A’s player of the year by the state’s coaches.
Stucky – who has verbally committed to continue her career at the University of Florida – is the No. 16-ranked player in the Class of 2022 by PrepVolleyball.com.
“Alexis Stucky is hands down the best volleyball player in the state of Wyoming,” Campbell County coach Marcy Befus said in a news release. “She can do it all. She can hit any shot, she’s a great blocker and she has great hands. All that said, I’m most impressed with her defense.”
Stucky volunteers with 4-H and youth volleyball programs. She has a 4.0 grade-point average.