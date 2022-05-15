CHEYENNE — Early in Saturday afternoon’s Class 4A East Conference title match, it seemed as if Laramie wasn’t going to have much trouble finding scoring opportunities.
The top-seeded Plainsmen had three shots in the first 11 minutes of the contest, including a strike from Christian Smith in the first minute. However, they could never convert those chances into goals in a 1-0 loss to third-seeded Sheridan at Riske Field.
“It’s just unfortunate because I felt like we possessed the ball, created some really nice opportunities, but just didn’t find the back of the net,” Laramie coach Anne Moore said. “But you only win if you put the ball in the back of the net. You have to score more than your opponent and, unfortunately, it just didn’t go our way today.”
The eventual game-winning goal came from sophomore Dane Steel in the 74th minute. Steel chested a pass from junior Colson Coon in the middle of the penalty area and placed it into the bottom left corner of the net.
It was one of the few quality looks the Broncs had around the frame.
“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get a shot off with my right foot, so I chopped it over to my left and shot it and I immediately knew it was going in,” Steel said. “We struggled getting into our attacking third. We had a few opportunities, but it’s more about making the opportunities count than how many opportunities you get.”
Freshman Sammy Heaney saw two chances slip away from Laramie in the first half — the first coming in the 11th minute when he controlled a deflected ball in the box and took a shot that was saved by Sheridan goalkeeper Chris Larson.
Shortly after a shot from Laramie senior Landon Whisenant rang off the post in the 20th, Heaney had a breakaway and a shot he tried to slide in between Larson and the left post, but Larson got just enough on the ball to knock it off its path and over the end line.
The Plainsmen continued to fire away in the second half, tallying two shots in the first minute of the half and another in the 52nd when senior Cameron Hoberg sliced through some Sheridan defenders and tried to knock in a high shot, but was saved by Larson. Two minutes later, Smith found himself all alone in front of the frame and tried to deposit a deflected ball with a header, but it sailed high.
“We definitely had some shots we missed and shouldn’t have. They’re a good team, they finished their opportunities and we didn’t,” Hoberg said. “Our defense was great, but they just found a shot and scored it.”
Sheridan entered the match with a combined 13 goals in its previous two outings, but the Plainsmen defense kept the Sheridan attack off balance for most of the game.
“(The defense) did their job. Sheridan’s a very big and strong team, and I thought our defense did a really great job standing them up and winning 50-50 balls,” Moore said. “Especially Kai (Boyer) and Landon Smith.”
With the loss, Laramie will be the No. 2 seed out of the East in next week’s 4A state tournament. The Broncs will be the No. 1 seed.
The Plainsmen will open state against West No. 3 seed Rock Springs at 2 p.m. Thursday at Cheyenne East’s Okie Blanchard Stadium.
“Our team performed really well, it’s just one of those games with a very unfortunate outcome and I know it’s going to sting a lot,” Moore said. “But hopefully we use that as fuel for next week and going into state to make every opportunity count.”