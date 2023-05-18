ROCK SPRINGS — Laramie’s boys soccer team gave top-seeded Kelly Walsh all it could handle on Thursday night. The Plainsmen played what they believed was their best this season and went toe-to-toe with one of the best in the state.

In the end, however, it wasn’t enough. The Trojans outlasted the Plainsmen, scoring a late goal to send Laramie to the consolation bracket of the 4A State Soccer Tournament.


