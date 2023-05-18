ROCK SPRINGS — Laramie’s boys soccer team gave top-seeded Kelly Walsh all it could handle on Thursday night. The Plainsmen played what they believed was their best this season and went toe-to-toe with one of the best in the state.
In the end, however, it wasn’t enough. The Trojans outlasted the Plainsmen, scoring a late goal to send Laramie to the consolation bracket of the 4A State Soccer Tournament.
“We were almost able to pull it out,” Laramie coach Andy Pannell said. “Kelly Walsh moves the ball well, but I thought our defensive shape was really good. I thought our effort was good, and the spirit on the team was excellent. I am super proud of our guys.”
Kelly Walsh opened the scoring four minutes into the contest. After hitting the far-side post, the ball bounced straight to Beau Barclay down low. The sophomore wasted little time and rifled the shot past Abraham Bangoura for the early 1-0 lead.
Kelly Walsh made a strong push following the opening goal, but Laramie settled in and played strong defense for the remainder of the half. Despite being outshot 5-2 in the opening 40 minutes, the Plainsmen managed to hold the fort.
In the 22nd minute, Laramie got the break it needed. Paulo Mellizo managed to break free of the Kelly Walsh defense and fired a shot past Kason Adsit to even things up at one.
“I was just waiting on the back line,” Mellizo said. “Sammy had a nice flick onto me. Luckily, I was at the right place at the right time to run on it and pass it past the keeper.”
Both teams jockeyed for position on the pitch throughout most of the second half. While Laramie lived in its own zone for the opening 18 minutes of the second half, it managed to stay afloat. In the 59th, Laramie generated back to back scoring chances, but both missed the net by a slight margin.
With five minutes to go in the game, Laramie’s undoing came off the foot of Barclay, when he broke into the penalty area and created just enough separation to get a shot off. His attempt slipped under Bangoura and went in to give Kelly Walsh a 2-1 lead.
With 12 seconds left in the game, Kelly Walsh added one more goal to seal its 3-1 victory.
While Laramie played excellent defense throughout the entire contest, it was the play of its keeper that stole the show. After allowing the first goal of the game, Bangoura settled in. The UW offensive line commit made eight straight saves before allowing another goal and kept any hope of Laramie pulling off the upset alive.
“He’s been standing on his head for us all year,” Pannell said. “We are very proud of the effort he gave.
“… I really do think he could be a top-level goal keeper at the collegiate or even professional level.”
With the loss, Laramie moves down to the consolation bracket. It will play No. 2 seed Jackson Hole at 11 a.m. Friday to decide who will go to the consolation final on Saturday. Despite a loss that may be tough to swallow, the team knows it will be ready to play come game time.
“We just gotta reflect on it tonight,” Mellizo said. “We played our best game of the year, by far. We competed with a team that has been fairly dominant all year. That is something to be proud of.”
KELLY WALSH 3, LARAMIE 1
Goal: Kelly Walsh, Barclay (unknown), 4, Laramie, Mellizo (unassisted), 22, Kelly Walsh, Barclay (unknown), 75. Kelly Walsh, unknown, 80.
Shots: Kelly Walsh 10, Laramie 5. Shots on Goal: Kelly Walsh 8, Laramie 3. Saves: Laramie 7 (Bangoura), Kelly Walsh 4 (Adsit).
Corners: Kelly Walsh 4, Laramie 0. Offsides: Kelly Walsh 0, Laramie 0. Fouls: Laramie 4, Kelly Walsh 3.
