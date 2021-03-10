Laramie High alpine skiing coach Jasen Mitchell was rather prophetic when he mentioned last week his Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen were better at slalom racing than giant slalom.
“We are definitely way better slalom teams,” he said. “We have a lot of practice in that and it’s hard for us to put a (practice) giant slalom course at Snowy Range, so we seem to be catching up to get better at that.”
That is exactly how it went for the LHS downhill skiers Friday and Saturday at the Wyoming State Alpine Skiing Championships at Snow King Mountain in Jackson.
Three LHS skiers broke into the top 10 during Saturday’s slalom races, which featured two runs for a combined time. Giant slalom was the same two-run format on Friday.
Lady Plainsman senior Isabelle Spivey and sophomore McCrea Doyle were seventh and 10th in the slalom. Spivey had a combined time of 1 minute, 27.41 seconds; Doyle clocked in at 1:32.80. Senior Ally Delaney (19th, 1:50.03) was the third finisher for LHS.
Plainsman junior Ashton Ford also placed seventh in the slalom when he finished in 1:19.87, rounding out the top-10 placing for LHS. The next two Plainsmen for slalom were junior Alonzo Gardea (21st, 1:35.26) and sophomore Omar Gardea (22nd, 1:37.37).
During Friday’s giant slalom, Spivey led the Lady Plainsmen for 15th place (1:46.56). The next two LHS girls were junior Lina Woelk (17th, 1:50.88) and Doyle (18th, 1:51.33).
Leading the LHS boys for the giant slalom was senior Tim Considine, who was 16th in 1:44.12. He was followed by junior Kolby Buss (23rd, 1:56.97) and sophomore Omar Gardea (24th, 1:59.43) for the top three Plainsmen.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen were fifth in each team standings.
The Jackson teams once again dominated the state championships. The Jackson girls won their 12 straight and 30th overall state title. The Jackson boys collected their 10th straight and 21st overall title.
POSTSEASON HONORS
The Wyoming Coaches Association recently released All-State honors for alpine skiing, Class 4A girls indoor track and field and All-State and All-Conference selections for 1A/2A basketball.
All-State for alpine skiing is determined by accumulated points throughout the season with the top five named first team and the next five are second team. Ford was fourth after the state championships for first-time All-State.
Lady Plainsmen seniors Taylor Gardner and Libby Berryhill were officially named All-State athletes for indoor track and field. The honor is awarded to the top two finishers in individual events and the winning relay teams.
Gardner won the 55-meter hurdles and Berryhill was runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200 events.
Rock River basketball was represented when the Class 1A All-Conference selections were released.
Senior Rachel Broyles and freshman Naomi Moore were selected for the Lady Longhorns, which finished the season 9-5 overall and 2-3 in the Southeast Conference. Broyles averaged 8.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and Moore had team-highs of 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds.
Sophomore Johnny Moore represented the Longhorns with team highs of 17.2 points and 9.5 rebounds. The Rock River boys were 4-10 overall and 0-3 in the league.