Dakota Ledford and Jake Hergenreter 1

Laramie junior Dakota Ledford, left, attempts to pin Eaton senior Jake Hergenreter in the 145-pound championship match of the Charlie Lake Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at East High in Cheyenne. Ledford advanced to the final match with a 6-0 decision against Douglas' Kash Lenzen and a 15-13 sudden victory against Scottsbluff's Bryan Morales. Ledford finished runner-up after Hergenreter outlasted him for a 5-2 decision.  

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LARAMIE — The high school winter sports season started this weekend with several Laramie teams beginning at home and away from the Gem City.

The basketball squads played four games in three days at the Bill Strannigan Memorial Classic in Riverton and Lander. The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen wrestlers began at the Charlie Lake Duals on Friday and for an invitational on Saturday at Cheyenne East.


