The spring schedule for Laramie High softball has been nearly completely rearranged for the remainder of the regular season after multiple postponements.
The wet and winter-like weather in southeast Wyoming always seemed to come through the area on game days for the Lady Plainsmen. Another blustery, cold front with snow approaching prompted earlier start times on Thursday for a home doubleheader against Cheyenne South at Sandy Aragon Softball Complex.
The Plainsmen and Bison were able to complete the first game with a 22-2 win for Laramie after four innings, which also counted as an East Conference contest. However, the second game only went three innings before being postponed.
That spring snowstorm also caused poor field conditions the next day to postpone a home doubleheader against Wheatland with the make-up date to be determined.
Against the Bison, Laramie (5-2 overall, 3-1 East) connected for 17 hits while scoring four runs in the first inning, eight in the second and 10 in the third before South got on the scoreboard with a couple of runs in the top of the fourth.
The Plainsmen had six hitters record a double, and right fielder Paysen Witte and pitcher Izabella Pacheco each knocked a home run. Witte finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs. Pacheco was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs.
Shortstop Emilee Sirdoreus had a hit and accounted for three RBIs and two runs; left fielder Aya Yniguez was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs; and center fielder Kaiyln Ruckman was 2-for-2, worked two walks, scored three runs and an RBI.
Pacheco kept the Bison in check from the circle in three innings of work. She allowed two hits, no runs, no walks and tallied six strikeouts. Paige Kuhn finished the game for the last inning for one hit, two runs (unearned) and three strikeouts.
TRACK AND FIELDFive Plainsmen represented LHS at the prestigious Wyoming Track and Field Classic on Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
The meet that features the best in the state regardless of classification is invite only for athletes with the top eight times on the track and top nine marks in the field, including ties for both. It was the first time the annual Classic was held since 2018.
Plainsman Christopher Gonzales had the highest finish when he was second in the shot put with a toss of 51 feet, 7¾ inches. He was just short of Cheyenne Central’s Auggie Lain, who won at 52-1¾. Gonzales was also ninth in the discus at 88-5.
Other Plainsmen at the Wyoming Classic were: Meyer Smith in the 800 meters (fifth, 1:59.15); Cooper Kaligis in the 3,200 (fourth, 9:53.33); Adrien Calderon in the pole vault (fourth, 12-6); and John Rose in the high jump (sixth, 6-0).
They were joined by the rest of the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen during an optimal sunny and warm Saturday at the same venue for the Kelly Walsh Invitational.
Gonzales won the shot put during the invite in a field of 77 throwers with a distance of 53-½. He was third in the discus at 142-1.
Flynn Arnold also notched an event win in the 400 when he crossed the finish line in 50.56 to best 34 other runners.
Other top results from the Plainsmen were: Max Alexander in the high jump (fourth, 5-10); Kaligis in the 1,600 (third, 4:41.07); Calderon in the pole vault (third, 12-6); and Rose in the long jump (second, 21-5¾).
Top performances for the Lady Plainsmen were from: MaKenna Schabron in the 3,200 (second, 12:47.82); Amanda Nilsson in the triple jump (second, 32.11); Addison Forry in the 400 (third, 1:02.29); Libbie Roesler in the 1,600 (fourth, 5:43.96); and the 4x800 relay team of Leah Schabron, MaKenna Schabron, Roesler and Claire Bunning (second, 10:22.73),
SOCCERThe Lady Plainsmen (7-2-1 overall and East Conference), ranked fourth in this week’s WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll, hosted No. 1 Thunder Basin on Friday at Deti Stadium. The two teams battled for a 1-1 tie after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.
The Plainsmen traveled to No. 4 Thunder Basin for a contest also on Friday in Gillette with the Bolts winning 3-1. More information from the games was not available.