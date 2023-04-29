Lady Plainsmen softball-Witte

Laramie High right fielder Paysen Witte connects for a hit during a softball game against Cheyenne South on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Sandy Aragon Softball Complex.

 Carol Ryczek/For WyoSports

The spring schedule for Laramie High softball has been nearly completely rearranged for the remainder of the regular season after multiple postponements.

The wet and winter-like weather in southeast Wyoming always seemed to come through the area on game days for the Lady Plainsmen. Another blustery, cold front with snow approaching prompted earlier start times on Thursday for a home doubleheader against Cheyenne South at Sandy Aragon Softball Complex.


