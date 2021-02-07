The Laramie High basketball teams finished the long road trip Saturday after a split in a gym that always tough to pick up wins at Campbell County High.
It was the first weekend action for LHS since coming back from two-week COVID-19 quarantines. The Plainsmen came back with a furious fourth quarter for a 67-62 win against the Camels. The Lady Plainsmen struggled from beginning to end in a 65-32 loss.
LHS will have Sunday to rest and practice on Monday before beginning Southeast Quadrant play at Cheyenne South on Tuesday for a rescheduled boys and girls doubleheader. The boys are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.; the girls at 7:30 p.m.
Plainsmen
After being down by as much as nine points twice in the first half, the Plainsmen rallied in the final period to outscore the Camels 27-18 for the comeback win.
Sparking the Plainsmen (8-2) with 23 of those fourth-quarter points was all 11 points from senior Camden Shipman off the bench for a career high and 12 of sophomore Mahlon Morris’ team-high 18 points. The final period featured six of the 11 ties in the game.
“After the game, I told our team ‘you really have to enjoy this because it doesn’t happen very often here,” LHS coach Jim Shaffer said during a KOWB 1290 AM radio postgame interview. “We executed down the stretch, made free throws and everybody made really smart basketball plays to win a game against a really good team.
“… It’s a huge win. This is a tough place to get a win — you don’t get them very often. It’s been the place for Wyoming basketball the last 20 years. I’m really proud of our kids with our ability to make the plays and do the things we did to beat a good Gillette team.”
The Plainsmen also had 14 points from sophomore Jaedyn Brown and nine points from junior Trey Enzi. Laramie outrebounded Campbell County 30-24.
The No. 5-ranked Camels (7-5) were led by a game-high 26 points from senior Luke Hladky, who had a chance to tie the game with less than 5 seconds left. But his 3-point attempt was not converted and after a scramble for the ball, the possession went to the Plainsmen.
Senior Jefferson Neary had 12 points and senior Austin Robertson added 10. Junior Jason Fink, who made 10 3-pointers the night before in an 80-55 win against Cheyenne South, made just one trey for three total points in the game.
Lady Plainsmen
The Lady Plainsmen (5-5) couldn’t buy a bucket from start to finish, and the Lady Camels seemingly couldn’t miss.
Campbell County (6-6) started the game with a 10-0 run that turned into a 17-1 lead and later a 22-5 difference at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Camels, who entered the game averaging 48 points per contest nearly matched that by halftime with a 44-17 lead.
“We lost our composure for sure,” LHS coach Nick Darling said during a KOWB 1290 AM radio postgame interview. “We are used to seeing open shots go in early, and it just wasn’t there.
“When you get down like that, and for whatever reason our head’s slumped a bit and we couldn’t pull them up. … We weren’t connecting on defense at all. I’m usually a very positive guy, but I don’t have a ton of positive things to say about our first half and the third quarter.”
Laramie made just five field goals in the first half and ended 9 of 33 (4-of-11 from 3-point ranged) from the field in the game. Gillette was 22 of 45 (11-of-18 from beyond the arc) shooting.
Freshman Kylin Shipman led the Lady Plainsmen with nine points off the bench. Senior Kayla Vasquez had five points. Seniors DaiJane Giron and Kylee Cox and sophomore Ruby Dorrell had four points each.
Sophomore Madison Robertson led Campbell County with 16 points, followed by 14 from junior Maddie Jacobson and 12 from senior Shaelea Milliron.
Campbell County outrebounded Laramie 41-16.