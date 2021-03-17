The 2020-21 All-State and All-Conference selections were released Sunday and Monday for Wyoming high school Class 4A basketball.
Eight Laramie High players were honored for either All-State or All-Conference as voted on by the coaches in each classification and conference.
Plainsman sophomore guard Jaedyn Brown earned first team All-State and All-East Conference. He led the LHS boys (11-8 overall) and was seventh in 4A with an average of 16.1 points after the regional tournament. He also had a team-high 3.6 assists to go with 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals. His assists tied three other players for seventh-best in 4A. He was also second-best in 4A shooting free throws at 94% (59 of 63).
Sophomore forward Mahlon Morris was named All-State honorable mention and first team All-East Conference. Morris added a team second-best 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
The third Plainsmen to receive postseason honors was junior forward/center Trey Enzi with second team All-East Conference. Enzi led the LHS boys with a 4A 10th-best 6.3 rebounds to go with a team third-best 7.6 points.
Lady Plainsman junior forward Kayla Vasquez earned second team All-State and first-team All-East Conference with the LHS girls (7-12). She was second on the team with 11.1 points to go with 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks. Her blocks (33 total) was third-best in 4A after the regional tournament.
Senior guard Kylee Cox was second team All-East Conference after leading the Lady Plainsmen with 11.8 points to go with 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals.
Three LHS girls were honorable mention All-East Conference: junior guard Janey Adair (4.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals), freshman guard Addie Forry (6.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals) and senior guard/forward DaiJane Giron (2.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals).