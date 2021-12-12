LARAMIE — The Laramie High basketball teams returned from the Oil City Tip-off Tournament in Casper with 2-1 records to start the season after a second sweep in as many days with wins on Saturday against Rock Springs.
When fatigue could’ve been a factor with three games in three days to begin the seasons, the Lady Plainsmen won a 42-41 thriller and the Plainsmen cruised to a 52-37 victory.
LADY PLAINSMEN
The LHS girls took a 33-25 lead into the fourth quarter, but had to rely on a late comeback as Rock Springs rallied to outscore the Lady Plainsmen 16-9 in the final frame.
The Lady Tigers took their second lead (first lead was 2-0) of the game at 38-37 with a little more than 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the contest and increased it to a 40-37 advantage after a pair of free throws.
With under a minute left, LHS senior Morgann Jensen cashed in a 3-pointer to tie the game at 40 and later added a free throw for a 41-40 lead with 12:9 seconds left. Junior Ruby Dorrell, who had a team-high 13 rebounds, came up with a key offensive rebound when Jensen missed her second free throw and added a free throw of her own for a two-point margin.
The Lady Tigers (1-2) had a chance to tie the game at the charity stripe with 3.8 seconds left. Senior Kamryn James made her first free throw, but was short on her second attempt as Dorrell corralled the rebound for the win.
The Lady Plainsmen controlled much of the first three quarters after an 11-0 run midway through the first period.
LHS sophomore point guard Kylin Shipman scored a career high 15 points and pulled down four boards. Jensen chipped in with 13 points, Dorrell had eight points and senior Janey Adair added five points.
“We talked about bringing our guts and playing the full game by trying to put everything together,” Lady Plainsmen coach Terrance Reese said during a postgame radio interview with KOWB 1290 AM. “We let (Rock Springs) back into the game, but Morgann hit some big shots, Kylin put the ball in transition and Addie and Ruby stepped up.
“(Toward) the end of the game, I told the girls to let me know if they need a timeout because we would ride with them down the stretch.”
PLAINSMEN
The LHS boys rode with the hot hands of sophomore Karson Busch and senior Jackson Devine in the first and second halves, respectively.
Busch scored seven points in the first quarter en route to 11 in the first half as he and Devine shared career highs of 13 points each. Devine made good on a buzzer-beating triple before halftime and helped set the tone in the second half.
The Plainsmen also played a stifling defense throughout against the Tigers (0-3) while holding Rock Springs to single-digit points in the first three quarters. Laramie led Rock Springs 28-15 at the half and 39-22 after three quarters.
“Defensively, we were really good,” Plainsmen coach Jim Shaffer said during his postgame radio interview. “To hold a team to 37 points, obviously you are doing some pretty good things.
“We didn’t shoot the ball all weekend and the free-throw numbers were not great again (Saturday). So we have to get some things cleaned up offensively — we left a lot out there by missing inside shots and some good looks.
“As long as we are playing hard, competing and playing good defense to give ourselves an opportunity.”
Senior Trey Enzi had eight points and team-high nine rebounds, senior Diego Medina and junior Levi Brown (career high off the bench) had seven points each and junior Mahlon Morris added four points.
The free throws Shaffer alluded to for the Plainsmen were 10-of-20 against Rock Springs, and 27-of-65 (41.5%) during the three games.