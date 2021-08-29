The Laramie High cross-country season got underway from on top of Casper Mountain Friday at the Kelly Walsh Beartrap Invitational.
Dominic Eberle and Nathan Martin paced the Plainsmen at Beartrap Meadow to finish among the top three. Eberle was runner-up in 17 minutes, 59.15 seconds with Martin nearly next to him for third in 18:01.59. Sheridan junior Austin Akers won the race in 17:34.41.
The pair powered the LHS boys to a second-place as a team with a low of 56 points, six more than Natrona County.
Also finishing in the top 25 for the Plainsmen were Cooper Kaligis, who as 14th in 18:55.19; and Jack Voos, who was 25th in 19:39.23.
The Lady Plainsmen third overall with 77 points. The Natrona girls completed the team sweep with 50 points, followed by Sheridan with 55.
Two LHS girls finished in the top 10. Addison Forry was sixth at 21:34.17 and Leah Schabron was 10th in 21:58.60.
Cary Berendsen was 17th in 23:18.15 and Ilysa Soule was just outside the top 25 in 26th at 24:12.32.
GOLF
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen golfers played a couple of rounds Thursday and Friday at the Cottonwood at Torrington Golf Course.
The Torrington Invitational was the third event for LHS so far this season, but first featuring large fields with golfers from many regional schools.
The Lady Plainsmen had four golfers finish in the top 10 after two days of play. They were Emma Welniak (fourth, 101-104-205), Heidi Welniak (tied for sixth, 110-105-215), Samantha Kitchen (eighth, 107-110-217) and Grace Kordon (ninth, 109-110-219).
The LHS girls finished runner as a team behind a dominate Wheatland team. The Lady Plainsmen finished at 636 and the Lady Bulldogs had 569.
The Plainsmen were sixth as a team at 746. The top three boys teams were Kelly Walsh (673), Douglas (705) and Buffalo (707).
Caden McFate was the top LHS player when he was 14th (89-90-179), followed by Aiden Buchanan at 18th (95-89-184).
TENNIS
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen played late into the night at home on Thursday because of rain and lightning weather delays and multiple three-set matches against Cheyenne Central.
Combing the boys and girls, there were a total of five matches decided after three sets and four sets decided by 7-6 scores and one tie-breaking set. When the action finally came to a close, the Plainsmen improved to 3-1 on the young season with a 4-1 dual win against the Indians. The Lady Plainsmen dropped to 2-2 with a 4-1 loss to the Lady Indians.
The boys No. 1 singles match was a battle between Laramie’s Samuel Johnson-Noya and Central’s Isaiah Rigg. Johnson Noya finished on top 6-7(3), 6-0, 1-0 (10-6 tiebreaker). At No. 2 singles, Laramie’s Paulo Mellizo defeated Jackson Cook 6-2, 6-2.
The top two doubles teams for LHS decided the dual in the Plainsmen’s favor. At No. 1, Sam Alexander and Marcos Johnson-Noya defeated Justin Van Kirk and Nathaniel Thornell 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. At No. 2, Declan O’Connor and Kyler Russow beat Grant Hilton and Thomas Smedley 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
The No. 1 Lady Plainsmen doubles team recording a win was Ruby Dorrell and Megan Moore, who defeated Central’s Kaitlyn Ackerman and Jena Brown 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.
Editor’s note: Results from Lady Plainsmen volleyball and swimming and diving — both defending state champions — from the weekend will be in Wednesday’s edition of the Laramie Boomerang. The volleyball team played in a two-day tournament in Cheyenne. The swimmers and divers hosted the season-opening relays and pentathlon meets.