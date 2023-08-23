Plainsmen logo

The Laramie High boys and girls golf teams both had respectable showings at this week’s Casper Invite.

The boys team tallied a score of 443 on day one, with Carson Moniz leading the team with a 78. Colin Suloff and Devon Klouda both shot an 85, Griffin Stender shot an 87 and Henry Kordon shot a 108.


