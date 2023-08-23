Plainsmen logo
The Laramie High boys and girls golf teams both had respectable showings at this week’s Casper Invite.
The boys team tallied a score of 443 on day one, with Carson Moniz leading the team with a 78. Colin Suloff and Devon Klouda both shot an 85, Griffin Stender shot an 87 and Henry Kordon shot a 108.
The LHS boys followed it up with a score of 449 on day two. Moniz again led with a 77, Suloff shot an 80, Klouda shot an 88, Stender shot a 95 and Kordon shot a 109.
Cheyenne East won the tournament on the boys side with a score of 610. The Thunderbirds were followed by Kelly Walsh Gold with 630, Natrona Black with 643 and Cheyenne Central with 652.
Issac Schmidt of Kelly Walsh was the top boys finisher with a 146. Moniz finished sixth overall for the Plainsmen with a final score of 155.
Addison Plassmeyer and Mia Trujillo were the only two girls to participate for Laramie. The pair totaled 222 on day one, with Plassmeyer at 110 and Trujillo at 112.
The girls team rounded out the tournament with a score of 228 on day two. Plassmeyer shot a 108 and Trujillo shot a 120.
Natrona Black won the team title with a score of 512, followed by Sheridan (522), Kelly Walsh Gold (532) and Cheyenne Central (601).
Isabell Salas of Green River had the lowest individual score in the girls bracket with 155. Plassmeyer and Trujillo had top 27 finishes out of a field of 34.
LHS golf is back in action later this week at the Torrington Invitational at 10 a.m. Friday at Cottonwood Golf Course in Torrington.
