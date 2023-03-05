Laramie High main logo

LARAMIE — The Laramie High basketball teams took care of business by advancing to the semifinals during the opening day of the Class 4A East Regional Basketball Tournaments in Casper.

The boys and girls tournaments were hosted by Natrona County High at Mustang Athletic Center and Jerry Dalton Gym. The format to qualify for next week’s state tournament was double-elimination with the four remaining teams that advanced to the championship and third-place games.


