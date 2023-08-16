LARAMIE — The Laramie High boys and girls tennis teams started the season with three road matches earlier this week.
The boys beat Natrona County 5-0 and Kelly Walsh 3-2 on Monday in Casper, and closed out the road trip with a 4-1 win over Sheridan on Tuesday. The girls beat Natrona County 3-2 and Sheridan 3-2 and lost 3-2 to Kelly Walsh.
Against Natrona County, Paulo Mellizo beat Greyson Ingram 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Declan O’Connor beat Zach Cheneved 6-0 and 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Ryan Dennis and Matthew Pikal beat Broc Anderson and Judah Shade 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Eli Coulter and Carson Krueger beat Kaleb Huxtable and Owen Jones 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 2 doubles and Spencer Killpack and Dimarco Giron beat Momas Gorman and Hayes Hebert 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Against Kelly Walsh, Mellizo beat Ethan Palmer 6-1 and 6-2, O’Connor beat Gabe Christensen 6-2 and 6-2 and Dennis and Pikal beat Miles Romer and Bode Strand 6-2 and 6-2. Killpack and Krueger lost to Finn McCoul and Patrick McGrath 6-4 and 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and Coulter and Cole Peterson lost to Adam Johnson and Britton Butler 6-4 and 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Against Sheridan, Mellizo beat Peter Jost 6-3 and 6-1, O’Connor beat Sean Brown 6-4 and 6-4, Pikal and Ryan Dennis beat Aaron Bujans and Ben Bujans 6-2, 6-7 (10-8) and 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and Coulter and Krueger beat Landus Zebrosky and Shaw Walker 6-1, 2-6 and 6-4 at No. 2 doubles. Giron and Killpack lost to Cody Moeller and Bridger Mortensen 6-2 and 7-5 at No. 3 doubles.
On the girls side against Natrona County, Morgan Moore and Peyton Thorburn beat Aubrey Vondra and Jordynn Scott 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Makeda Proctor and Gracie Smith beat Olivia Cole and Nele Bundav 6-4 and 6-0 at No. 2 doubles and Simret Proctor and Ava Krueger beat Emily Biggs and Macie Parker 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 3 doubles. Mia Wallhead lost 2-6, 6-4 and 6-4 to Karolina Loubrova at No. 1 singles and Hannah Peterson lost 6-0 and 6-0 to Veronika Asarova at No. 2 singles.
Against Kelly Walsh, Makeda Proctor and Smith beat Mya Hagor and Sarah Klosterman 6-2 and 6-4 and Smiret Proctor and Krueger beat Sarah Noreross and Hailey Laird 7-5 and 7-6 (7-2). Wallhead lost to Taylor Nokes 6-0 and 6-1, Peterson lost to Harper Klinger 6-0 and 6-1 and Moore and Thorburn lost to Ella Catchpole and Olivia Wilson 6-4 and 6-4.
Against Sheridan, Wallhead beat Madi Katsche 6-0 and 6-4, Moore and Thorburn beat May Lawson and Avery Quarterman 6-1 and 6-1 and Makeda Proctor and Smith beat Brooke Alexander and Abby Venn 6-3, 4-6 and 6-4. Peterson lost 6-2 and 6-0 to Ali Ligocki and Simret Proctor and Krueger lost 6-1 and 6-2 to Liv Katsche and Georgia Gould.
Both the boys and girls will return to action at 10 a.m. Friday at Rawlins.
