LARAMIE — The Laramie High boys and girls tennis teams started the season with three road matches earlier this week.

The boys beat Natrona County 5-0 and Kelly Walsh 3-2 on Monday in Casper, and closed out the road trip with a 4-1 win over Sheridan on Tuesday. The girls beat Natrona County 3-2 and Sheridan 3-2 and lost 3-2 to Kelly Walsh.


