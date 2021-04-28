The Laramie High track and field teams were able to fit in a dual competition Monday against Cheyenne South into the spring schedule.
The event at Deti Stadium was originally to be larger meet on April 16 featuring teams from around southeastern Wyoming. That was canceled at the time because of inclement weather, and the rescheduled scaled-down dual meet was moved again from Tuesday to Monday ahead of the wet weather on Tuesday.
More important than team scores, the meet provided student-athletes at both schools another chance to record times, distances and heights for personal bests and possible qualification at the season-culminating state championships. Officially, the Lady Plainsmen won 304-97 and the Plainsmen won 275-135.
Winning events for the Lady Plainsmen were: Addie Forry in the 400-meters (1 minute, 3.14 seconds); Carey Berendsen in the 800 (2:47.07); Leah Schabron in the 1,600 (6:08.07); Taylor Gardner in the long jump (15 feet, 11 inches); Emily Gardner in the triple jump (31-1); Alex Lewis in the shot put (29-11½) and discus (91-4); 4x100 relay of Taylor Gardner, Emily Gardner, Mischa Yursita and Briana Pires (54.47); and 1,600 sprint medley of Kodi Johnson, Cassie Wulff, Forry and Libby Berryhill (4:29.45).
The Plainsmen had event wins from: Quail Perkins in the 100 (12.72); Garrett Dodd in the 200 (24.95), 400 (54.46) and long jump (19-3½) ; Will McCrea in the 800 (2:16.41); Nathan Martin in the 1,600 (5:18.57); Nithaniel Taylor in the triple jump (35-11¾); Christopher Gonzales in the shot put (36-11); Mike Jaskolski in the discus (103-6); and 1,600 sprint medley of Perkins, Austin Dahl, McCrea and Meyer Smith (3:57.36).