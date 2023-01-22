The winter sports schedule is in full gear with several teams competing this weekend. Several programs also had a busy mid-week slate with competitions when traveling conditions cooperated.
WRESTLING
Before the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen headed to the Lander Valley Invitational for two days of matches, LHS hosted Cheyenne Central on Thursday.
The boys dual was tightly contested with Central prevailing 47-36. The Indians won eight matches, including two Plainsmen forfeits in weight classes 138 and 182 pounds. Laramie notched six wins, including a forfeit by Central at 285. Ten matches decided on the mat ended with a pin with the other being a technical fall.
The Plainsmen had three straight victories in the lighter weights. Plainsman Kayden Hemsher pinned Indian Dillon Grimm in 30 seconds at 106 for the quickest bout of the night; LHS’ Caden Polson recorded a fall in 3 minutes, 20 seconds against Sam Smith at 113; and Plainsman Liam Knerr pinned Campbell Smith in 5:16 at 120.
Laramie then put together back-to-back pins when Plainsman Dakota Ledford stopped his match against Aiden Herget in 5:27 at 145, and LHS’ Trenten Hubbs recorded his fall against Price Harpstreith in 2:31 at 152.
For the Lady Plainsmen, Avianca Guzman got a pin of her own when she stopped Central’s Trona Bates in 3:31 at 110. LHS’ Kimmie Ledford had two matches, the first was a close 8-7 decision loss to Trista Kant, and was pinned by Indian’s Kaiana Garlough in 3:07 at 120.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Plainsmen swimmers and divers made the long trek this weekend to Gillette for a series of duals in two meets against Campbell County, Thunder Basin and Kelly Walsh.
Before heading north, LHS made a trip to Cheyenne on Tuesday for a quad meet at Cheyenne East and beat Central (92-85), East (106-62) and South (96-44) after the scoring was tabulated.
LHS won 10 of the 12 events with the final two competitions recorded as exhibition contests.
The Plainsmen dominated the 100-yard butterfly by taking the top three places; Kevin Montez (59.68), Aiden Stakes (1:01.13) and Coulter Crandall-Hutt (1:02.73).
Plainsmen Kyle Morton (2:06.53) and Kody Mathill (2:09.21) were first and second in the 200 individual medley. Morton also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.48.
Garrett Rees had two wins for LHS in the 50 freestyle (22.40) and 100 free (49.62).
LHS diver Ronan Robinson finished ahead of five Central divers and one from East when he tallied 278.10 points from the 1-meter springboard.
Laramie’s Loden Ewers paced himself to win the long-distance 500 free in 5:07.81. The Plainsmen also swept the three relays for wins; 200 medley (1:45.33), 200 free (1:36.37) and 400 free (3:29.31).
ALPINE SKIING
The LHS downhill skiers got back to action on Thursday and Friday at Hogadon Basin Ski Area on Casper Mountain for the Kelly Walsh Bruce Studer Invitational.
Other teams competing were Jackson Hole, Natrona County, Cody, Kelly Walsh and Pinedale. Jackson Hole swept the final team results with 159 points for the girls and 143 for the boys. The Lady Plainsmen were fifth at 19; the Plainsmen were also fifth with 25.
The varsity giant slalom results from Thursday were not available.
Lady Plainsman McCrea Doyle led Laramie with an eighth-place finish in Friday’s slalom with a two-run combined time of 1:42.69. Other LHS girls to finish both runs were Riley Petruso (22nd, 2:18.95) and Gloria Rynders (24th, 2:27.74).
The Plainsmen were led in the slalom by Ike Parrish, who was 11th at 1:43.81. The next three LHS boys were Omar Gardea (14th, 1:44.58), Rowan Shea (19th, 1:51.80) and Otto Lefervre (21st, 1:54.24).
BASKETBALL
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen began Class 4A conference action with games on Thursday and Friday against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.
The girls and boys doubleheader at East was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was pushed to Thursday because of winter road conditions. Coverage of those games are available on the website WyoSports.net.
The third-ranked Lady Plainsmen (13-1 overall, 1-1 Southeast) and the Plainsmen (8-6, 0-2) then hosted Central on Friday for a split in a doubleheader.
The LHS girls bounced back after an earlier loss to No. 2-ranked East to beat No. 5 Central 57-55. The contest was highlighted with a game-winning layup from Kylin Shipman with five seconds left, according to WyoPreps.com.
After coming up short against No. 1 East, the LHS boys lost to No. 2 Central 61-56.
Additional information from the Laramie-Central doubleheader was not provided to the Boomerang.