The Laramie High cross-country teams joined Cheyenne Central as the Wyoming teams competing at the large Thornton Invitational south of the border in Colorado.
The LHS boys joined 23 other teams and the girls 20 teams for 5-kilometer races at Carpenter Park Multi-Purpose Fields.
The Plainsmen placed four runners in the top 28 to help them finish third as a team with 105 points. Central won the team title with a low of 71 with Rocky Mountain High (Fort Collins, Colorado) sandwiched in between for runner-up at 100.
The Lady Plainsmen were fifth overall at 153. Chatfield High won with 57 and the Central girls were second at 69.
LHS junior Dominic Eberle and senior Meyer Smith ran as a tandem when they finished sixth and seventh, respectfully. Eberle clocked at 16 minutes, 4.7 seconds, and Smith was right behind in 16:12.1.
Eaton High’s Logan Gullett won the race in 15:28.4.
Senior Cooper Kaligis and sophomore Jack Voos were the next two Plainsmen to finish. Kaligis was 22nd in 16:53.8, and Voos was 28th in 17:04.03.
The next duo for the LHS boys was sophomore Gideon Moore (42nd, 17:36.7) and freshman Darin Binning (51st, 17:52.1).
The Lady Plainsmen were led by three runners in the top 20.
Junior Addison Forry was the first to cross the finish line for LHS in 19:19.2 for seventh place. Classmate Leah Schabron finished in 19:30.2 for 11th and freshman Libbie Roesler had a time of 20:31.8 for 20th.
The next two LHS girls to finish were freshman Hazel Parker (59th, 21:58.7) and sophomore Claire Bunning (77th, 22:26.9).
Central standout Sydney Morrell easily won the race in 17:51.8 with Horizon High’s Lizzy Crawford second in 18:25.8.
LHS is scheduled to next compete at the Leroy Sprague Invitational Friday in Cheyenne. It will be the final regular season tune-up before the postseason begins.
The West Conference regional meet will be Oct. 14 in Afton and the state championships will be Oct. 22 in Ethete.
SWIMMING AND DIVINGThe Lady Plainsmen swimmers and divers made the trek west on Interstate 80 for a pair of duals in Green River on Friday and Rock Springs on Saturday.
Central also went on the same trip to make both meets a triangular competition.
On Friday, LHS lost 99-87 to the host Lady Wolves, while Central beat Green River 102-84.
As she has done for most of the season so far, LHS senior Ashlyn Mathes dominated the longer freestyle events. She won the 200-yard free in 2:00.50 and the 500 free in 5:34.16.
Lady Plainsman senior Maya Peterson also notched a win the 100 backstroke when she finished in 1:04.22 in a close race with Central’s Sydney Gough (1:04.61).
Sophomore Brooklyn Smith, and juniors Braley Smith and Michelle Shoales joined Mathis to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.87.
LHS had a large team of five divers, led by sophomore Rowyn Birdsley, who was third with 185.55 points from the 1-meter springboard.
On Saturday, Laramie and Central competed in a meet with a similar format, but dual scores were not available.
LHS switched up the event lineups a bit for variety and to gain more event state qualifications for the athletes.
Senior Kenna Davis won the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.87 and was third in the 200 free in 2:14.61. Mathis won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.34 and 100 butterfly in 1:06.58.
Birdsley was second in diving with 218.45 and senior Paige Emerson was fourth with 167.90.
VOLLEYBALL The Lady Plainsmen split a pair of home East Conference matches during the weekend.
LHS (16-6, 4-1) beat Campbell County 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 on Friday before losing to Thunder Basin in a closely competitive three-set match 25-23, 31-29, 25-21.
More information about the matches were not available.