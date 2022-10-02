LHS cross-country-Thornton

Laramie High junior Dominic Eberle, center, and senior Meyer Smith, right compete in the Thornton Invitational on the 5-kilometer course at Carpenter Park Multi-Purpose Fields on Friday in Thornton, Colo. Eberle and Smith finished finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the large race.

 Kirk Miller/For WyoSports

The Laramie High cross-country teams joined Cheyenne Central as the Wyoming teams competing at the large Thornton Invitational south of the border in Colorado.

The LHS boys joined 23 other teams and the girls 20 teams for 5-kilometer races at Carpenter Park Multi-Purpose Fields.

