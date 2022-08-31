Laramie High logo

LARAMIE — The Laramie High cross-country teams didn’t waste any time proving they will be a force to be reckoned this season.

The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen ran their way to solid results to open new campaign last Friday at the large Kelly Walsh Beartrap Invitational. Five LHS boys placed in the top 10 as the Plainsmen were on top of the team standings with a low of 23 points. Natrona County was runner-up with 78. The Lady Plainsmen had two in the top 10 and another close behind for a runner-up tally of 55. The Natrona girls won with 29, and Buffalo was third at 65.

