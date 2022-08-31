LARAMIE — The Laramie High cross-country teams didn’t waste any time proving they will be a force to be reckoned this season.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen ran their way to solid results to open new campaign last Friday at the large Kelly Walsh Beartrap Invitational. Five LHS boys placed in the top 10 as the Plainsmen were on top of the team standings with a low of 23 points. Natrona County was runner-up with 78. The Lady Plainsmen had two in the top 10 and another close behind for a runner-up tally of 55. The Natrona girls won with 29, and Buffalo was third at 65.
The LHS teams featured two student-athletes who were runner-up in their respective 5-kilometer races on the high-altitude course at Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain. Plainsman junior Dominic Eberle was second in 17 minutes, 13.81 seconds with Riverton’s Kaden Chatfield winning in 17:08.95. Lady Plainsman junior Addison Forry was runner-up in 21:19.63 with Rawlins’ Ryann Smith winning in 20:44.65.
Other Plainsmen in the top 10 included seniors Meyer Smith (fourth, 17:52.76), Cooper Kaligis (sixth, 18:09.21) and Nathan Martin (seventh, 18:14.90) and sophomore Gideon Moore (eighth, 18:23.64). Junior Eli Berryhill was just outside the top 10 in 12th place at 18:38.64.
Junior Leah Schabron also paced the Lady Plainsmen when she cracked the top 10, finishing fifth in 22:02.37. LHS’ Libbie Roesler was the highest-placing freshman in the field when she clocked in at 22:59.59 for 11th place.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Lady Plainsmen swimmers and divers — defending five-time state champions — proved they are still a deep team last weekend at the traditional season opening meets.
The Gillette Relays at the Campbell County Aquatic Center are a measuring stick for overall team depth, and the Lady Plainsmen won with 283 points. They were followed by Cheyenne Central with 271.
The Gillette Pentathlon is a gauge for individual student-athletes, and is when most early state qualification standards can be attained. Each swimmer competes in 100-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly and 50 free races for a total time that determines overall placing.
The Lady Plainsmen won three events during the relays, starting with the 500 free. The team of senior Therese Richardson, sophomore Brooklyn Smith, junior Braley Smith and senior Ashlyn Mathes won in 5:10.37. The Thunder Basin team was second in 5:18.22.
The LHS 200 backstroke relay team of seniors Maya Peterson, Kenna Davis, junior Portia Mobley and senior Alexandra Lewis won in 2:03.09. Green River was runner-up in 2:03.73.
The Lady Plainsmen 400 free relay team capped the event with Peterson, Richardson, junior Michelle Shoales and Mathes clocking in at 3:52.61 for the win. Kelly Walsh was second in 3:56.05.
The LHS girls were second to Central in the team points for the pentathlon. Central had 171 points, and Laramie totaled 110.
Mathis and Peterson placed in the top 10 and Shoales in the top 20. Mathis had a combined time of 4:50.03 for fifth place, Peterson at 4:57.62 for ninth and Shoales 5:09.99 for 16th.
The top two LHS divers during the pentathlon were sophomore Rowyn Birdsley for third place with 215.90 points and senior Paige Emerson at 12th place with 160.