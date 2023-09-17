LHS had first place finishers in both the boys and girls varsity races at the Rawlins Invitational on Friday.

The boys Dominic Eberle and girls Claire Arens took first for each team. Eberle won the 5,000 meter at 16:30.66, Arens won at 20:10.11.


