Laramie's Dominic Eberle strides for the finish in the Rawlins Invitational cross-country meet Friday at the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course in Rawlins. The senior won the 5-kilometer race with a time of 16 minutes 30.66 seconds, leading the Plainsmen to a runner-up team finish.
Laramie's Claire Arens strides for the finish of the Rawlins Invitational cross-country meet at the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course on Friday in Rawlins. The freshman led the Lady Plainsmen to the team title, winning the 5-kilometer race with a time of 20 minutes 10.11 seconds.
Kirk MIller/Special to WyoSports
LHS had first place finishers in both the boys and girls varsity races at the Rawlins Invitational on Friday.
The boys Dominic Eberle and girls Claire Arens took first for each team. Eberle won the 5,000 meter at 16:30.66, Arens won at 20:10.11.
On the boys side, the Plainsmen had three additiional runners finish inside the top-10. Gideon Moore finished fourth at 17:03.15. Jack Voos placed eighth at 17:56.01 and Flint Hartsky finished 10th at 18:03.79.
The Laramie boys placed second as a team with 35 team points. Kelly Walsh won with 25 points. Rawlins came in third at 78, Pine Bluffs in fourth with 98.
For the girls, the team also had three additional runners finish in the top-10. In second, Addison Forry finished at 20:29.67. Libbie Roesler finished third at 20:51.84 and Leah Schabron fiished sixth at 21:24.65.
Laramie's girls team also finished in first with 23 team points. Kelly Walsh finished second with 36 and Green River came in third with 65.
LHS cross-country returns to action on Friday in the Rapid City Invite in South Dakota.
