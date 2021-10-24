Laramie High’s Addison Forry continued her accent in Wyoming Class 4A long-distance running.
The cross-country season came to a conclusion Saturday at the state championship races hosted by Wyoming Indian High in Ethete.
Forry, a sophomore, paced herself around the 5K course on the prairie near the eastern slope of the Wind River Range to finish third in 19 minutes, 20.49 seconds.
Forry finished behind a pair of seniors. Jackson Hole’s Kate Brigham, who was third last season, broke away to win the individual girls championship in 18:38.15 and Kelly Walsh’s Finley Klinger, who was runner-up last year, was second in 19:13.74.
At last year’s state championship hosted by Kelly Walsh at Paradise Valley Country Club in Casper, Forry cracked the top 10 as a freshman when she finished ninth in 19:18.30.
The Lady Plainsmen were fifth overall out of 11 4A teams with 109 points — three more than Sheridan and 20 less than Cheyenne East.
The Cheyenne Central girls won their first team title since 2017 with a low of 43 points. Jackson Hole had 96 for second and Natrona County was third with 100.
LHS senior Carey Berendsen was next for the Lady Plainsmen when she finished 21st in 20:53.73. Sophomore Leah Schabron and senior Ilysa Soule ran together to finish 26th (21:10.35) and 27th (21:10.77), respectively.
Also competing at the state championship for the LHS girls were sophomore Riquel Curry (32nd, 21:20.03), senior Lethe Peden (46th, 22:07.01) and freshman Claire Bunning (59th, 22:42.15).
The Plainsmen were led by sophomore Dominic Eberle and freshman Jack Voos. Eberle clocked in for 17th at 17:10.04 and Voos was 29th in 17:39.01.
The LHS boys finished sixth overall out of 12 teams with 149 points, sandwiched between Kelly Walsh at 142 and Evanston at 168.
The Central boys completed the school sweep for team titles when they placed four runners in the top 10 for a low of 47 points. It was the first state title for the Indians since 2007. Jackson Hole was again runner-up with 70 points, followed by Sheridan at 87 and Natrona at 120.
Jackson Hole senior Mason Wheeler, who was third last season, won the boys individual title in 16:10.45. Central senior Jacob Frentheway, who was 28th last year, was runner-up at 16:20.21. Sheridan junior Austin Akers moved up from his fifth-place finish from a season ago to third at 16:22.29.
The Plainsmen had five other runners competing: juniors Meyer Smith (31st, 17:40.72) and Cooper Kaligis (35th, 17:47.95); freshman Gideon Moore (37th, 17:50.57); junior Nathan Martin (47th, 18:07.33); and senior Dimick Gull (67th, 19:15.26).