Laramie High sophomore Addison Forry competes Oct. 1 at the Thornton Invitational. She finished third in a field of 237 runners on the 5K course at the Thornton Recreation Center Multipurpose Fields in Colorado.
Laramie High junior Meyer Smith, front, competes in the Leroy Sprague Invitational Oct. 8 at Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne. Smith was the Plainsmen’s top finisher, placing eighth in the 5K race.
KIRK MILLER/FOR WYOSPORTS
LARAMIE — The Laramie High girls cross-country team, led by Addison Forry, left no doubt they are the best from the West and will be a force at the state championships.
Forry, a sophomore, paced herself Friday afternoon to easily outdistance the field Friday afternoon to claim the Class 4A West Conference individual title on the 5K course at Three Crowns Golf Club in Casper. She finished in 18 minutes, 29.62 seconds — well ahead of Natrona County’s Delilah Baedke, who was runner-up in 19:08.33.
Three more Lady Plainsmen finished in the top 10 to propel the team to a team title with a low of 36 points. Natrona was second at 44, followed by host Kelly Walsh at 69 for third place.
LHS sophomore Leah Schabron was sixth when she clocked in 19:47.51. Seniors Ilysa Soule and Carey Berendsen were next when Soule was eighth at 20:02.85 and Berendsen was ninth in 20:12.09.
Also competing in the conference championships for the Lady Plainsmen were seniors Riquell Curry (15th, 20:57.26) and Lethe Peden (29th, 22:17.69) and freshman Claire Bunning (31st, 22:23.60).
The Plainsmen were led by sophomore Dominic Eberle, who was third in 16:32.52. He finished Rock Springs’ Charles Fossey, who won the boys race in 16:04.88. Natrona’s Jackson Dutcher was second in 16:32.04.
The LHS boys were third as a team with 66 points. Jackson Hole won the team title with 42 points, one point better than runner-up Natrona.
LHS junior Meyer Smith was just outside the top 10 when he finished second on the team in 11th place in 16:59.37. Also in the top 20 for the Plainsmen were freshmen Gideon Moore and Jack Voos. Moore was 16th in 17:09.12 and Voos was 18th in 17:10.57.
Also running for the Plainsmen were juniors Cooper Kaligis (23rd, 17:25.90) and Nathan Martin (32nd, 17:48.48) and senior Cameron Burns (37th, 18:25.20).
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen tuned up for the postseason at Cheyenne East’s Leroy Sprague Invitational Oct. 8 at the Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne in the final meet of the regular season.
Cheyenne Central won the boys and girls team standings that featured several regional schools. The Central boys had 21 points, followed by Laramie’s 67 and East’s 79. The Central girls had 22 points, followed by East’s 63 and Laramie’s 72.
The Wyoming state cross-country championships for 2A, 3A and 4A will be hosted by Wyoming Indian Oct. 23 in Ethete.